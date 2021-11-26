Account Based Market Size, share 2021 Industry Outlook, Regional Economy, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Prominent Growth, Demand Analysis Forecast by 2027

Global “Account Based Market” 2021 Research Report encircles certain principal factors to guide stakeholders in recognizing the proceeding factors in the market. The study aims to provide specific factual data to help businesses figure the upcoming opportunities, competitors, motives, and overall scope. This documented report emphasizes the data obtained from diverse sources, followed up by the tools of SWOT analysis.
COVID-19 impact on the market
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Largely unknown before this outbreak across the world, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2021.
COVID-19 has impacted almost all the industries across the world by disrupting supply chains and hindering various industrial operations. Most companies have halted their manufacturing activities or have reduced it to the bare minimum. COVID-19-responsive measures undertaken by governments, such as lockdown and social distancing, led to the closure of manufacturing plants in the initial stage of the pandemic. With very few industrial operations allowed, the demand for various input products in the industrial sector has declined significantly. The aforementioned factors seem imperative to affect the market for CNC controller as very few new Account Based are expected to be deployed by these industries during the ongoing crisis.
List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in Account Based Market Report are: –
- TechTarget
- ZoomInfo
- 6sense
- Demandbase
- Bombora
- EverString
- Lattice
- PureB2B
- Marketo
- InsideView
- Act-On
- UpLead
- Cognism
- Infer
- Metadata.io
The key vendor profiles include information on their production, sustainability, and growth prospects. The Account Based market forecast report for insights on complete key vendor profiles. The Account Based market report provides comprehensive understanding of the sub segments of the target market to identify niche customer groups and demographic requirements.
Global Account Based Market: Drivers and Restrains
The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027.
A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.
Market Segmentation:
The research report includes specific segments by region, by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
Region Segmentation
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Other)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy)
What are the Key Factors Covered in this Account Based Market Report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive Account Based market growth during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the Account Based market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
- The growth of the Account Based market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Account Based market vendors
Detailed TOC of Global Account Based Market Research Report 2021
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cloud-based
1.2.3 On-premises
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.3.3 Large Enterprises
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 TechTarget
12.1.1 TechTarget Corporation Information
12.1.2 TechTarget Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 TechTarget Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 TechTarget Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.1.5 TechTarget Recent Development
12.2 ZoomInfo
12.2.1 ZoomInfo Corporation Information
12.2.2 ZoomInfo Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ZoomInfo Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ZoomInfo Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.2.5 ZoomInfo Recent Development
12.3 6sense
12.3.1 6sense Corporation Information
12.3.2 6sense Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 6sense Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 6sense Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.3.5 6sense Recent Development
12.4 Demandbase
12.4.1 Demandbase Corporation Information
12.4.2 Demandbase Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Demandbase Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Demandbase Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.4.5 Demandbase Recent Development
12.5 Bombora
12.5.1 Bombora Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bombora Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Bombora Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Bombora Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.5.5 Bombora Recent Development
12.6 EverString
12.6.1 EverString Corporation Information
12.6.2 EverString Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 EverString Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 EverString Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.6.5 EverString Recent Development
12.7 Lattice
12.7.1 Lattice Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lattice Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Lattice Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Lattice Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.7.5 Lattice Recent Development
12.8 PureB2B
12.8.1 PureB2B Corporation Information
12.8.2 PureB2B Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 PureB2B Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 PureB2B Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.8.5 PureB2B Recent Development
12.9 Marketo
12.9.1 Marketo Corporation Information
12.9.2 Marketo Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marketo Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Marketo Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.9.5 Marketo Recent Development
12.10 InsideView
12.10.1 InsideView Corporation Information
12.10.2 InsideView Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 InsideView Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 InsideView Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Products Offered
12.10.5 InsideView Recent Development
12.12 UpLead
12.12.1 UpLead Corporation Information
12.12.2 UpLead Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 UpLead Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 UpLead Products Offered
12.12.5 UpLead Recent Development
12.13 Cognism
12.13.1 Cognism Corporation Information
12.13.2 Cognism Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Cognism Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Cognism Products Offered
12.13.5 Cognism Recent Development
12.14 Infer
12.14.1 Infer Corporation Information
12.14.2 Infer Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Infer Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Infer Products Offered
12.14.5 Infer Recent Development
12.15 Metadata.io
12.15.1 Metadata.io Corporation Information
12.15.2 Metadata.io Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Metadata.io Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Metadata.io Products Offered
12.15.5 Metadata.io Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Industry Trends
13.2 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Drivers
13.3 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Challenges
13.4 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Account Based Marketing (ABM) Tools Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
