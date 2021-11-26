Blockchain in Telecom Market 2021 – Industry Growth, Analysis, Size and Share to 2027

Global blockchain in telecom market will reach $16.48 billion by 2030, growing by 62.8% annually over 2020-2030 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the rising security concerns, high demand for fraud management, 5G implementation, and the increasing number of blockchain consortia.

“Global Blockchain in Telecom Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Platform, Services), Type (Public, Private, Hybrid), Provider (Infrastructure, Middleware, Application), Application (OSS & BSS, Smart Contract, Identity, Payment, Connectivity), Organization Size (Large, SMEs), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global blockchain in telecom market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global blockchain in telecom market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Type, Provider, Application, Organization Size, and Region.

Request for Free Sample Report @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_sample/3006229

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Platform

Services

o Technology Advisory and Consulting

o Deployment and Integration

o Support and Maintenance

Based on Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Public Blockchain

Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain

Private or Permission Blockchain

Based on Provider, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

o Communication Solution

o Cloud Storage Solution

o Processing Solution

o Security Protocol Solution

Middleware Providers

o Blockchain API

o Encryption Solution

o Other Software Glue

Application and Solution Providers

o Financial Application

o Non-financial Application

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Streamlining OSS and BSS Processes

Smart Contract

Identity and Fraud Management

Payment and Billing

Secure Connectivity

Other Applications

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Provider, Application, and Organization Size over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Amazon Web Services

Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockstream

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ShoCard Inc. (Ping Identity)

Tbcasoft

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 31

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 34

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 38

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 42

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 42

3.2 Platform 44

3.3 Services 46

3.3.1 Technology Advisory and Consulting 47

3.3.2 Deployment and Integration 48

3.3.3 Support and Maintenance 49

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Blockchain Type 50

4.1 Market Overview by Blockchain Type 50

4.2 Public Blockchain 53

4.3 Consortium or Hybrid Blockchain 54

4.4 Private or Permission Blockchain 55

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Provider 56

5.1 Market Overview by Provider 56

5.2 Infrastructure and Protocol Providers 58

5.2.1 Communication Solution 60

5.2.2 Cloud Storage Solution 61

5.2.3 Processing Solution 62

5.2.4 Security Protocol Solution 63

5.3 Middleware Providers 64

5.3.1 Blockchain API 65

5.3.2 Encryption Solution 66

5.3.3 Other Software Glue 67

5.4 Application and Solution Providers 68

5.4.1 Financial Application 69

5.4.2 Non-financial Application 70

….

For more customization, connect with us at @ https://www.reporthive.com/request_customization/3006229

Why Report Hive Research:

Report Hive Research delivers strategic market research reports, statistical surveys, industry analysis and forecast data on products and services, markets and companies. Our clientele ranges mix of global business leaders, government organizations, SME’s, individuals and Start-ups, top management consulting firms, universities, etc. Our library of 700,000 + reports targets high growth emerging markets in the USA, Europe Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific covering industries like IT, Telecom, Semiconductor, Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food and Beverages, etc.

Contact Us:

Report Hive Research

D 101, Sainath Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri,

Pune, Maharashtra – 411014 India

Website: https://www.reporthive.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 312-604-7084