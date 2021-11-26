Patient Portal Market to Surpass US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027 CAGR of 11.2% – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global Patient Portal market with the help of the key factors driving the market, the restraints, and the challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Global Patient Portal Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001207/

Top Leading Vendors of Patient Portal Market :-

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Patient Portal Market – by Product

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market – by Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery

Cloud-Based Delivery

Patient Portal Market – by End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Patient Portal market globally. This report on ‘Patient Portal market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

ASSESING THE COVID-19 IMPACT on Patient Portal Market? Visit Here for PDF Copy >>

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPHE100001207

Aims behind buying this global market research report:

-This systematic report will provide both well-known key players as well as new entrants to identify the pulses of the global Patient Portal market

-It offers a competitive valuation of top-level industries across the globe

-In-depth exploration of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

-It offers a comprehensive overview of the global Patient Portal market by offering business profiles of leading enterprises.

-It offers analysis of demand-supply and market value study

-For a thorough analysis of global trading including different factors like import, export, and local consumption.

To conclude with, the report effortlessly combines the data into an integrated study that understands the reputation of awareness about the combination factors involved in the Global Patient Portal Market.

Table of Content:-

Chapter 1 Global Patient Portal Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand in 2021

Chapter 6 Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Global Patient Portal Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Patient Portal Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001207/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]