Olefin Derivatives Market 2021-2027 | Industry Overview with Size, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

Global “Olefin Derivatives Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Olefin Derivatives industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Olefin Derivatives market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Olefin derivatives are chemicals that are produced by further processing basic olefins. The olefins derivatives market does not include poly-olefins. Olefin derivatives are manufactured by employing various Industry chemical processing methods such as chlorination, oxidation, and ammoxidation of olefins. Olefin derivatives are some key Industry chemicals and also act as raw materials for producing other chemical products. Olefin derivatives market includes acrylonitrile, ethylene oxide, propylene glycol, butanol, etc.

The use of acetonitrile in pharmaceutical products is increasing rapidly. This is primarily driven by the introduction of advanced pharmaceutical products and improved standards of living in Industryized countries. Acetonitrile is used as a basic raw material for synthesizing vitamins A and B1, sulfa pyrimidine, cortisone, carbonate drugs, and some amino acids. Additionally, it is also used as an important solvent in the pharmaceutical industry, with applications as a reagent, reaction solvent and extraction solvent. For instance, acetonitrile is used as an extraction solvent in the production of insulin and antibiotics (third-generation cephalosporins).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Olefin Derivatives Market

The global Olefin Derivatives market was valued at USD 77010 in 2020 and will reach USD 93030 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Mitsubishi Chemical

China National Petroleum

Repsol

Ineos Holdings Luxembourg

China Petroleum & Chemical

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Olefin Derivatives Market by Types:

Acrylonitrile

Ethylene Oxide

Propylene Glycol

Butanol

Others

Olefin Derivatives Market by Applications:

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

