Global big data security market will reach $56.42 billion by 2030, growing by 17.0% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by the rapid growth in the volume of business data, increasing demand for high-security solutions due to rising cyber-attack & data breaches, advancements of IoT and intelligence devices, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 95 figures, this 177-page report “Global Big Data Security Market 2020-2030 by Offering (Solution, Services), Technology (SIEM, IAM, IDPS, UTM, Others), Data Type (Data-at-Rest, Data-at-Use, Data-in-Transit), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global big data security market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global big data security market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Data Type, Deployment, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Solution & Software

o Data Security Analytics

o Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking

o Data Authorization and Access

o Data Discovery and Classification

o Data Auditing and Monitoring

o Data Governance and Compliance

o Data Backup and Recovery

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

Identity & Access Management (IAM)

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDPS)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Other Technologies

Based on Data Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Data-at-Rest

Data-at-Use

Data-in-Transit

Based on Deployment, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

On-premises Solution and Service

Cloud-based Solution and Service

Based on Industry Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Government and Defense

Other Industry Verticals

Based on Organization Size, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Offering, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Amazon Web Services

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Dell Technologies

FireEye Inc.

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Mcafee LLC

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Talend

Thales Group (Gemalto NV)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 9

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 9

1.1.1 Industry Definition 9

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 13

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 13

1.2.2 Market Assumption 14

1.2.3 Secondary Data 14

1.2.4 Primary Data 14

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 15

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 16

1.2.7 Research Limitations 17

1.3 Executive Summary 18

2 Market Overview and Dynamics 21

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 21

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy 22

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 25

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 27

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 32

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 35

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 39

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Offering 43

3.1 Market Overview by Offering 43

3.2 Solution & Software 45

3.2.1 Data Security Analytics 47

3.2.2 Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking 48

3.2.3 Data Authorization and Access 49

3.2.4 Data Discovery and Classification 50

3.2.5 Data Auditing and Monitoring 51

3.2.6 Data Governance and Compliance 52

3.2.7 Data Backup and Recovery 53

3.3 Services 54

3.3.1 Professional Services 55

3.3.2 Managed Services 56

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology 58

4.1 Market Overview by Technology 58

4.2 Security Information & Event Management (SIEM) 60

4.3 Identity & Access Management (IAM) 61

4.4 Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDPS) 62

4.5 Unified Threat Management (UTM) 63

4.6 Other Technologies 64

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Data Type 65

5.1 Market Overview by Data Type 65

5.2 Data-at-Rest 67

5.3 Data-at-Use 68

5.4 Data-in-Transit 69

