Data Loss Prevention Market Future Scope, Market 2028 Trends, Forecast Key Players Broadcom Inc., CoSoSys Ltd., Digital Guardian, Inc., Forcepoint, LLC, GTB Technologies, Inc.

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a software designed to prevent potential data breaches by detecting, monitoring, and blocking critical data in motion, in use, and at rest. It helps to prevent the accidental data loss or transfer of organization critical data, also it ensures data security, thereby increasing adoption of the DLP solution that propels the growth of the data loss prevention market. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and high dependency on the communication channel is a surge in data breach cases, therefore, the need for effective solutions for data save which driving the growth of the market.

Growing need to save data on public and private cloud and increasing focus on meeting regulatory and compliance requirements are influencing the growth of the data loss prevention market. Factors such as increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches are fueling the demand for data loss prevention market. Furthermore, the acceptance of cloud-based solution models and the growing adoption of highly advanced and user-friendly solutions to curb data-thefts is expected to trigger the growth of the data loss prevention market during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Broadcom Inc.

2. CoSoSys Ltd.

3. Digital Guardian, Inc.

4. Forcepoint, LLC

5. GTB Technologies, Inc.

6. Proofpoint, Inc.

7.RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

8. Trend Micro Incorporated

9. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

10. Zecurion Inc.

Data Loss Prevention Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

The global data loss prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, service type, enterprise size, deployment type, application, end-user.

The global data loss prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, service type, enterprise size, deployment type, application, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as network DLP, data center DLP, endpoint DLP. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application the market is segmented as cloud storage, encryption, web and email protection, policy standards and procedures , others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, it and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, public utilities, others.

