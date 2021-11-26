Global Farm Management Software Market 2021-2030 |Key Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Farm Management Software market, covering market size for segment by type (System Integration & Consulting, Maintenance & Support, etc.), by application (Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Deere & Company, Trimble, Agjunction, Raven Industries, Iteris, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Farm Management Software from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Farm Management Software market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Farm Management Software including:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agjunction

Raven Industries

Iteris

AG Leader Technology

Dickey-John Corporation

Sst Development Group

Topcon Positioning Systems

Farmers Edge

Delaval

Gea Group

Boumatic

Start-Up Ecosystem

CropMetrics

CropZilla Software

The Climate Corporation

Farm Edge

Gamaya

Agroptima

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

System Integration & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Assisted Professional Services

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Farm Management Software Market Overview

Chapter 2 Farm Management Software Market Segment Analysis by Player

Chapter 3 Farm Management Software Market Segment Analysis by Type

Chapter 4 Farm Management Software Market Segment Analysis by Application

Chapter 5 Farm Management Software Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Farm Management Software Market Segment Analysis by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Farm Management Software Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Farm Management Software

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Farm Management Software (2021-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix

