Digital Business Support System Market Competition Situation Research Report from 2021-2027

The digital business support system (BSS) market was valued at US$ 3,265.07 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,017.18 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The latest Digital Business Support System (BSS) market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Digital Business Support System (BSS) market.

The North American region has experienced high adoptions of digital business support system (BSS) in the last few decades. North America is one of the mature telecom markets globally and it has a high mobile and internet penetration. According to the GSMA report, in 2019, around 290 million of the population had internet connectivity in the North American region. The region is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period due to the highly deregulated communication service providers (CSPs).

Top key players covered in this report:

Amdocs Limited

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NetCracker Technology Corporation

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Optiva Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Capgemini SE

ZTE Corporation

Alepo

Openet

Sigma Software

IoT and cloud-based training and education and consulting services play an essential role in the BSS market, as they track the usage of services subscribed by users of connected devices and manage the services offered by numerous CSPs. Several technological, economic, and behavioral changes are empowering the growth and adoption of IoT and cloud technology in the region. As per USENIX, an association supporting operating system research, worldwide more than half of homes have at least one IoT device, and in North America, more than 70% of households have a network-connected device.

Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market – by Component:

Software

Services

Professional Services

License and Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation

Training & Education

Managed Services

Digital Business Support System (BSS) Market Segmented by Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Central & South America

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Business Support System (BSS) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Business Support System (BSS) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Business Support System (BSS) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Business Support System (BSS) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

