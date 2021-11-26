FPGA Security Market Set to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 8.8% | Global Growth, Development, Revenue, Future Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The FPGA security market was valued at US$ 2.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.99 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Telecommunications is one of the most promising sectors generating huge demand for FPGAs. The growing investments and advancements in telecom infrastructure across developed and developing countries is boosting the growth of the global telecom sector. Technologies such as IoT, AI, and edge computing are further enabling a paradigm shift in customer demands and preferences; these technologies are offering great opportunities and challenges for the telecommunications companies.

Leading FPGA Security Market Players:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Efinix, Inc.

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

LeafLabs, LLC

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

S2C

Xilinx, Inc.

The segments and sub-section of FPGA Security market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Configuration (Low-End FPGA, Mid-Range FPGA, and High-End FPGA); Technology (SRAM, Flash, and Antifuse); End User (Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Data Centers and Computing, Military and Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, and Other End Users)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

Major Key Points of FPGA Security Market

FPGA Security Market Overview

FPGA Security Market Competition

FPGA Security Market, Revenue and Price Trend

FPGA Security Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in FPGA Security Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

