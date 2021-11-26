IoT Integration Market is estimated to grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2028| Accenture plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Fujitsu Limited

A report was released recently that sheds lots of light on the IoT Integration Market. The report covers an overview of the industry along with a detailed explanation that provides a lot of insight. The report also analyses the production as well as management technology in various end-user industries. An in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, analysis of the competition and regional analysis that is very detailed have been included in the report of the IoT Integration Market for the review period of 2021 – 2028.

IoT integration refers to the services that are provided by the vendors for the efficient functioning of IoT devices. Advancements in the IoT technology and wearable devices, coupled with the rise in the BYOD culture in organizations and remote workplace management, are the prime factor driving the growth of the IoT integration market. Further, the emergence of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) and the need to increase operational efficiency also fuel the demand for the IoT integration market growth.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid development of wireless technologies, growing government regulators that support the growth of data integration with various devices and applications are the major drivers for the growth of the IoT integration market during the forecast period. However, security and safety concerns and lack of interconnectivity and interoperability standards may restrain the IoT integration market growth. Moreover, maturing partner agreements of IoT vendors, the rise of adoption of IPAAS, the need for data consistency in enterprises, and the rising use of API approach for integration in organizations are expected to influence the IoT integration market demand in the coming years.

Accenture plc

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Fujitsu Limited

IBM Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro Limited

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global IoT Integration market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of IoT Integration market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global IoT Integration players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IoT Integration with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IoT Integration submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global IoT integration market is segmented on the basis of service, enterprise size, end-user. On the basis of service the market is segmented as device and platform management services, application management services, advisory services, system design and architecture, testing services, service provisioning and directory management, third party API management services, database and block storage management services, network management services, infrastructure and workload management services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as smart building and home automation, smart healthcare, energy and utilities, industrial manufacturing and automation, smart retail, smart transportation, logistics and telematics.

Regional overview

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT Integration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IoT Integration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key takeaways Research methodology IoT Integration market landscape IoT Integration market – key market dynamics IoT Integration market – global market analysis IoT Integration market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – component IoT Integration market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – industry vertical IoT Integration market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis Industry landscape IoT Integration market, key company profiles Appendix

