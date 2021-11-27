An Ultimate Guide to Candy

Candy is a confectionery that features sugar as a major ingredient. Sugar or sucrose from sugar beets or sugarcane is the major ingredient used in most candy products. Other sweeteners used in candy production include corn sugar, honey, corn syrup, maple sugar, molasses, and noncaloric sweeteners. Sweeteners may be used in liquid or dry form. The sugar confectionery is any sweet confection, including chocolate, chewing gum, and sugar candy.

The candy market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Moreover, surging demand for candies, primarily among children and the young population, provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, high sugar content in most of the candies is projected to hamper the overall growth of the candy market.

The “Global Candy Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the candy market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global candy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading candy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.