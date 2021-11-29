Multivitamin Tablets and Capsules Market Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Bayer AG, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition

Multivitamin capsules and tablets are the dietary supplements that helps to meet the daily requirements for essential nutrients. Multivitamin capsules and tablets are formulated to promote immune health, support bone health, and also provide energy and brain support. The rising prevalence of vitamin deficiencies among the population due to the lack of appropriate amount of nutrients through daily diets drives the growth of the multivitamin capsules and tablets market. Also, the increasing health consciousness and expansion of fitness centers and health clubs support multivitamin capsules and tablets’ demand.

The multivitamin tablets & capsules market has witnessed significant growth due to rise in the demand for supplement products as vitamins are essential for fitness. Moreover, increased consumption of multivitamin capsules & tablets. provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the multivitamin tablets & capsules market. However, strict government regulations is projected to hamper the overall growth of the multivitamin tablets & capsules market in the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Amway Corp

3. Bayer AG

4. Glanbia plc

5. GlaxoSmithKline plc

6. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

7. Nature’s Way Products, LLC

8. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

9. Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd

10. The Nature’s Bounty Co.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Multivitamin Tablets and Capsules market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The global multivitamin tablets & capsules market is segmented on the basis of end user and distribution channel. On the basis of end user, the global multivitamin tablets & capsules market is divided into adults and children. On the basis of distribution channel, the global multivitamin tablets & capsules market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarket, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the multivitamin tablets & capsules market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as end user launches, end user approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

