Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2027 | Imerys, IOM3, U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto)

The report titled Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Imerys, IOM3, U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto), BYK Netherlands B.V., Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd, Dovetail, Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd, Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd,, Amigos Industry Co., Ltd,

Market Segmentation by Product:

Base Resin PE

Base Resin PVC

Base Resin PP

Base Resin PS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Outdoor Deck Floors

Railings

Fences

Landscaping Timbers

Cladding & Siding

Park Benches

Molding & Trim

Window and Foor Frames

Indoor Furniture

Others



The Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs)

1.2 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Base Resin PE

1.2.3 Base Resin PVC

1.2.4 Base Resin PP

1.2.5 Base Resin PS

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Outdoor Deck Floors

1.3.3 Railings

1.3.4 Fences

1.3.5 Landscaping Timbers

1.3.6 Cladding & Siding

1.3.7 Park Benches

1.3.8 Molding & Trim

1.3.9 Window and Foor Frames

1.3.10 Indoor Furniture

1.3.11 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production

3.4.1 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production

3.5.1 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production

3.6.1 China Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production

3.7.1 Japan Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Imerys

7.1.1 Imerys Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Imerys Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Imerys Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Imerys Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Imerys Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 IOM3

7.2.1 IOM3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.2.2 IOM3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 IOM3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 IOM3 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 IOM3 Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto)

7.3.1 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto) Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.3.2 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto) Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto) Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 U.S. Borax (Rio Tinto) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 BYK Netherlands B.V.

7.4.1 BYK Netherlands B.V. Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.4.2 BYK Netherlands B.V. Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 BYK Netherlands B.V. Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 BYK Netherlands B.V. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 BYK Netherlands B.V. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd

7.5.1 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Dovetail

7.6.1 Dovetail Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Dovetail Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Dovetail Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Dovetail Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Dovetail Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd

7.7.1 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Guaranteed Industry Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd,

7.8.1 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Etna Trasporti Industry Co., Ltd, Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd,

7.9.1 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd, Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd, Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Amigos Industry Co., Ltd, Recent Developments/Updates

8 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs)

8.4 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Distributors List

9.3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Industry Trends

10.2 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Growth Drivers

10.3 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Challenges

10.4 Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

