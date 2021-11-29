Fire Equipment Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, MORITA

“

The report titled Global Fire Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Fire Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Fire Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Fire Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fire Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fire Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fire Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fire Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fire Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fire Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fire Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fire Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rosenbauer, Oshkosh, MORITA, Magirus, REV Group, Ziegler, Gimaex, Bronto Skylift, Zhongzhuo, CFE, Tianhe, YQ AULD LANG REAL, Jieda Fire-protection

Market Segmentation by Product:

Conventional Fire Fighting Equipment

Elevating Fire Fighting Equipment

Special Fire Fighting Equipment



Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Industrial

ARFF



The Fire Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fire Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fire Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fire Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fire Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fire Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fire Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fire Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Fire Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Equipment

1.2 Fire Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Equipment Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Conventional Fire Fighting Equipment

1.2.3 Elevating Fire Fighting Equipment

1.2.4 Special Fire Fighting Equipment

1.3 Fire Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Fire Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Municipal

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 ARFF

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Fire Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Fire Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Fire Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Fire Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Fire Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Fire Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Fire Equipment Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fire Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Fire Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fire Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Fire Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fire Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Fire Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Fire Equipment Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Fire Equipment Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Fire Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Fire Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Fire Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Fire Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Fire Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Fire Equipment Production

3.6.1 China Fire Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Fire Equipment Production

3.7.1 Japan Fire Equipment Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Fire Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fire Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Fire Equipment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Fire Equipment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fire Equipment Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fire Equipment Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire Equipment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Fire Equipment Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fire Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Fire Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Fire Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Fire Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Fire Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Rosenbauer

7.1.1 Rosenbauer Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rosenbauer Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Rosenbauer Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Rosenbauer Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Rosenbauer Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Oshkosh

7.2.1 Oshkosh Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.2.2 Oshkosh Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Oshkosh Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Oshkosh Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Oshkosh Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 MORITA

7.3.1 MORITA Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.3.2 MORITA Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.3.3 MORITA Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 MORITA Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 MORITA Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Magirus

7.4.1 Magirus Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.4.2 Magirus Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Magirus Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Magirus Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Magirus Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 REV Group

7.5.1 REV Group Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.5.2 REV Group Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.5.3 REV Group Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 REV Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 REV Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ziegler

7.6.1 Ziegler Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ziegler Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ziegler Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ziegler Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ziegler Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gimaex

7.7.1 Gimaex Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gimaex Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gimaex Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gimaex Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gimaex Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Bronto Skylift

7.8.1 Bronto Skylift Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.8.2 Bronto Skylift Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Bronto Skylift Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Bronto Skylift Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bronto Skylift Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Zhongzhuo

7.9.1 Zhongzhuo Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zhongzhuo Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Zhongzhuo Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Zhongzhuo Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Zhongzhuo Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CFE

7.10.1 CFE Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.10.2 CFE Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CFE Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 CFE Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CFE Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tianhe

7.11.1 Tianhe Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tianhe Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tianhe Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tianhe Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tianhe Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 YQ AULD LANG REAL

7.12.1 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.12.3 YQ AULD LANG REAL Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 YQ AULD LANG REAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 YQ AULD LANG REAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Jieda Fire-protection

7.13.1 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Equipment Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Equipment Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Jieda Fire-protection Fire Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Jieda Fire-protection Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Jieda Fire-protection Recent Developments/Updates

8 Fire Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fire Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire Equipment

8.4 Fire Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Fire Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Fire Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fire Equipment Industry Trends

10.2 Fire Equipment Growth Drivers

10.3 Fire Equipment Market Challenges

10.4 Fire Equipment Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fire Equipment by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Fire Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Fire Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Fire Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Fire Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Fire Equipment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Fire Equipment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Fire Equipment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Fire Equipment by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Fire Equipment by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fire Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Fire Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Fire Equipment by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Fire Equipment by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

