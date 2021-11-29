Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | AGF Group, NVent, Tokyo Tekko

“

The report titled Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Reinforcing Bar Couplers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Reinforcing Bar Couplers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AGF Group, NVent, Tokyo Tekko, Peikko Group, Terwa, Ancon CRH, Dextra Group, Sida Jianmao, GLUS, Henglian, Cage BMS, Dywidag Systems International, BARUS, Preshcon, JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction), Spplicetek, Express Reinforcements Ltd, Rom Reinforcements, ROC Co.,Ltd, Bartec Company, Vadol Corporation, Fletcher Reinforcing

Market Segmentation by Product:

Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

MBT Coupler

Grout Sleeve Coupler



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Construction

Others



The Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Reinforcing Bar Couplers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Reinforcing Bar Couplers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Reinforcing Bar Couplers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Reinforcing Bar Couplers

1.2 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Tapered Thread Bar Coupler

1.2.3 Parallel Thread Standard Bar Coupler

1.2.4 MBT Coupler

1.2.5 Grout Sleeve Coupler

1.3 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Building Construction

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Reinforcing Bar Couplers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Reinforcing Bar Couplers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Reinforcing Bar Couplers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production

3.4.1 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production

3.5.1 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production

3.6.1 China Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production

3.7.1 Japan Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Reinforcing Bar Couplers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AGF Group

7.1.1 AGF Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.1.2 AGF Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AGF Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AGF Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AGF Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 NVent

7.2.1 NVent Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.2.2 NVent Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 NVent Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 NVent Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 NVent Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Tokyo Tekko

7.3.1 Tokyo Tekko Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tokyo Tekko Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Tokyo Tekko Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Tokyo Tekko Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Tokyo Tekko Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Peikko Group

7.4.1 Peikko Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Peikko Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Peikko Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Peikko Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Peikko Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Terwa

7.5.1 Terwa Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Terwa Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Terwa Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Terwa Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Terwa Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ancon CRH

7.6.1 Ancon CRH Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ancon CRH Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ancon CRH Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ancon CRH Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ancon CRH Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Dextra Group

7.7.1 Dextra Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Dextra Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Dextra Group Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Dextra Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Dextra Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Sida Jianmao

7.8.1 Sida Jianmao Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sida Jianmao Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Sida Jianmao Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Sida Jianmao Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sida Jianmao Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 GLUS

7.9.1 GLUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.9.2 GLUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 GLUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 GLUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 GLUS Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Henglian

7.10.1 Henglian Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.10.2 Henglian Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Henglian Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Henglian Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Henglian Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Cage BMS

7.11.1 Cage BMS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cage BMS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Cage BMS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Cage BMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Cage BMS Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Dywidag Systems International

7.12.1 Dywidag Systems International Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dywidag Systems International Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Dywidag Systems International Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Dywidag Systems International Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Dywidag Systems International Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 BARUS

7.13.1 BARUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.13.2 BARUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.13.3 BARUS Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 BARUS Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 BARUS Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Preshcon

7.14.1 Preshcon Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.14.2 Preshcon Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Preshcon Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Preshcon Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Preshcon Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction)

7.15.1 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction) Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.15.2 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction) Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.15.3 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction) Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 JBCZ (Jianlain Reinforcing Bar Conjunction) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Spplicetek

7.16.1 Spplicetek Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.16.2 Spplicetek Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Spplicetek Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Spplicetek Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Spplicetek Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Express Reinforcements Ltd

7.17.1 Express Reinforcements Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.17.2 Express Reinforcements Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Express Reinforcements Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Express Reinforcements Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Express Reinforcements Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Rom Reinforcements

7.18.1 Rom Reinforcements Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.18.2 Rom Reinforcements Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Rom Reinforcements Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Rom Reinforcements Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Rom Reinforcements Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 ROC Co.,Ltd

7.19.1 ROC Co.,Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.19.2 ROC Co.,Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.19.3 ROC Co.,Ltd Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 ROC Co.,Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 ROC Co.,Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Bartec Company

7.20.1 Bartec Company Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.20.2 Bartec Company Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Bartec Company Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Bartec Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Bartec Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Vadol Corporation

7.21.1 Vadol Corporation Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.21.2 Vadol Corporation Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Vadol Corporation Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Vadol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Vadol Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Fletcher Reinforcing

7.22.1 Fletcher Reinforcing Reinforcing Bar Couplers Corporation Information

7.22.2 Fletcher Reinforcing Reinforcing Bar Couplers Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Fletcher Reinforcing Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Fletcher Reinforcing Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Fletcher Reinforcing Recent Developments/Updates

8 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Reinforcing Bar Couplers

8.4 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Distributors List

9.3 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Industry Trends

10.2 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Growth Drivers

10.3 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Challenges

10.4 Reinforcing Bar Couplers Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Reinforcing Bar Couplers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Reinforcing Bar Couplers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Reinforcing Bar Couplers by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”