Medical Radiation Shielding Market 2021-2027 Current Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies Involved

Rising prevalence of side-effects from medical radiation exposure around the world is driving the global medical radiation shielding market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Imaging Equipment (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Others), By Product (Building Materials (Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain, and Others), Wearables, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Centres, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” Rising emphasis on implementation of regulations by government authorities is predicted to contribute positively to the global medical radiation shielding market.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Radiation Shielding Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ETS-Lindgren,

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.,

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC,

RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP.,

Gaven Industries Inc.,

Global Partners in Shielding, Inc.,

MEDICAL SHIELDING SOLUTIONS,

Mars Metal Company,

Nuclear Lead Co. Inc.,

A&L Shielding

Increasing Cases of Medical Radiation Exposure Will Aid Expansion

The rising prevalence of medical radiation exposure is driving the global medical radiation shielding market. Increasing emphasis on implementation of regulations by government authorities is predicted to benefit the medical radiation shielding market. Certain benefits provided by medical radiation shielding such as prevention from radiation exposure and minimal maintenance cost is also predicted to favor growth to the global medical radiation shielding market. In addition, ease of use is also a factor predicted to contribute to the global medical radiation shielding market growth in the forthcoming year. However, the reluctance of healthcare institutions o install radiation shielding systems and lack of expertise in medical radiation shielding are factors predicted to hamper the growth of the global medical radiation shielding market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Imaging Equipment

X-Ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Others

By Product

Building Materials (Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain, and Others)

Wearables

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Cancer Centres

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

