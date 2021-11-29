Gambling & Betting Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment

“

The report titled Global Gambling & Betting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gambling & Betting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gambling & Betting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gambling & Betting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gambling & Betting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gambling & Betting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gambling & Betting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gambling & Betting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gambling & Betting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gambling & Betting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gambling & Betting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gambling & Betting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Las Vegas Sands, MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, SJM Holdings, Boyd Gaming, Genting Group, Crown Resorts, GVC Holding, bet365, Flutter Entertainment, William Hill, Kindred Group, 888 Holdings, Betsson AB, Entain plc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Casino

Sports Betting

Poker

Bingo

Lottery

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online

Offline



The Gambling & Betting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gambling & Betting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gambling & Betting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gambling & Betting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gambling & Betting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gambling & Betting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gambling & Betting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gambling & Betting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Casino

1.2.3 Sports Betting

1.2.4 Poker

1.2.5 Bingo

1.2.6 Lottery

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Share by Platform: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Gambling & Betting Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gambling & Betting Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Gambling & Betting Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Gambling & Betting Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Gambling & Betting Market Trends

2.3.2 Gambling & Betting Market Drivers

2.3.3 Gambling & Betting Market Challenges

2.3.4 Gambling & Betting Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Gambling & Betting Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Gambling & Betting Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Gambling & Betting Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Gambling & Betting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gambling & Betting Revenue

3.4 Global Gambling & Betting Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Gambling & Betting Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gambling & Betting Revenue in 2020

3.5 Gambling & Betting Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Gambling & Betting Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Gambling & Betting Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gambling & Betting Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Gambling & Betting Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Gambling & Betting Breakdown Data by Platform

5.1 Global Gambling & Betting Historic Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Gambling & Betting Forecasted Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform

6.3.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform

7.3.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Gambling & Betting Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform

9.3.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Platform (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Gambling & Betting Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Las Vegas Sands

11.1.1 Las Vegas Sands Company Details

11.1.2 Las Vegas Sands Business Overview

11.1.3 Las Vegas Sands Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.1.4 Las Vegas Sands Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Las Vegas Sands Recent Development

11.2 MGM Resorts

11.2.1 MGM Resorts Company Details

11.2.2 MGM Resorts Business Overview

11.2.3 MGM Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.2.4 MGM Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 MGM Resorts Recent Development

11.3 Caesars Entertainment

11.3.1 Caesars Entertainment Company Details

11.3.2 Caesars Entertainment Business Overview

11.3.3 Caesars Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.3.4 Caesars Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Caesars Entertainment Recent Development

11.4 Galaxy Entertainment

11.4.1 Galaxy Entertainment Company Details

11.4.2 Galaxy Entertainment Business Overview

11.4.3 Galaxy Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.4.4 Galaxy Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Galaxy Entertainment Recent Development

11.5 Wynn Resorts

11.5.1 Wynn Resorts Company Details

11.5.2 Wynn Resorts Business Overview

11.5.3 Wynn Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.5.4 Wynn Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Wynn Resorts Recent Development

11.6 Melco Resorts & Entertainment

11.6.1 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Details

11.6.2 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Business Overview

11.6.3 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.6.4 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Recent Development

11.7 Penn National Gaming

11.7.1 Penn National Gaming Company Details

11.7.2 Penn National Gaming Business Overview

11.7.3 Penn National Gaming Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.7.4 Penn National Gaming Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Penn National Gaming Recent Development

11.8 SJM Holdings

11.8.1 SJM Holdings Company Details

11.8.2 SJM Holdings Business Overview

11.8.3 SJM Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.8.4 SJM Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 SJM Holdings Recent Development

11.9 Boyd Gaming

11.9.1 Boyd Gaming Company Details

11.9.2 Boyd Gaming Business Overview

11.9.3 Boyd Gaming Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.9.4 Boyd Gaming Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Boyd Gaming Recent Development

11.10 Genting Group

11.10.1 Genting Group Company Details

11.10.2 Genting Group Business Overview

11.10.3 Genting Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.10.4 Genting Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Genting Group Recent Development

11.11 Crown Resorts

11.11.1 Crown Resorts Company Details

11.11.2 Crown Resorts Business Overview

11.11.3 Crown Resorts Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.11.4 Crown Resorts Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Crown Resorts Recent Development

11.12 GVC Holding

11.12.1 GVC Holding Company Details

11.12.2 GVC Holding Business Overview

11.12.3 GVC Holding Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.12.4 GVC Holding Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 GVC Holding Recent Development

11.13 bet365

11.13.1 bet365 Company Details

11.13.2 bet365 Business Overview

11.13.3 bet365 Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.13.4 bet365 Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 bet365 Recent Development

11.14 Flutter Entertainment

11.14.1 Flutter Entertainment Company Details

11.14.2 Flutter Entertainment Business Overview

11.14.3 Flutter Entertainment Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.14.4 Flutter Entertainment Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Flutter Entertainment Recent Development

11.15 William Hill

11.15.1 William Hill Company Details

11.15.2 William Hill Business Overview

11.15.3 William Hill Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.15.4 William Hill Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 William Hill Recent Development

11.16 Kindred Group

11.16.1 Kindred Group Company Details

11.16.2 Kindred Group Business Overview

11.16.3 Kindred Group Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.16.4 Kindred Group Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Kindred Group Recent Development

11.17 888 Holdings

11.17.1 888 Holdings Company Details

11.17.2 888 Holdings Business Overview

11.17.3 888 Holdings Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.17.4 888 Holdings Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 888 Holdings Recent Development

11.18 Betsson AB

11.18.1 Betsson AB Company Details

11.18.2 Betsson AB Business Overview

11.18.3 Betsson AB Gambling & Betting Introduction

11.18.4 Betsson AB Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Betsson AB Recent Development

11.18 Entain plc

.1 Entain plc Company Details

.2 Entain plc Business Overview

.3 Entain plc Gambling & Betting Introduction

.4 Entain plc Revenue in Gambling & Betting Business (2016-2021)

.5 Entain plc Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”