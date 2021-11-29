Contract Research Organization Services Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The global contract research organization (CRO) services market size is slated to hit USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising number of clinical trials across the globe will be the primary force propelling this market in the forthcoming years. Contract research services are provided by organizations that specialize in providing outsourced clinical research services to biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceutical companies. The demand for CRO services is on the rise owing to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of clinical trials registered on its International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (ICTRP) from Europe, Western Pacific, and the Americas were higher than most other regions in 2018. In Western Pacific, for instance, the registered trials were numbered at 14,655, while in Africa they were only 630. Japan and China have seen a meteoric rise in number of trial registrations since 2015, the WHO notes. Thus, steady rise in the number of clinical trials, especially in Asia-Pacific, is touted to be one of the major CRO services market trends in the near future.

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Medpace

Clintec

IQVIA

PRA Health Sciences

ICON plc

KCR S.A.

PSI

Parexel International Corporation.

Covance

Other prominent players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.

Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type Discovery Pre-Clinical Clinical Laboratory Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Oncology Cardiology Infectious Disease Metabolic Disorders Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Medical Device Companies Academic & Research Institutes Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!

