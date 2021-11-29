Sales Forecasting Software Market 2021 Size, Revenue, Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2028 – Avercast, LLC, Gong.io Inc., o9 Solutions, Inc., Palo Alto Software, Pegasystems Inc.

Sales forecasting software evaluates historical business data and produces a report of expected sales based on trends. The forecast reports show sales targets, achieved sales, and potential sales. Also, sales forecasting software includes templates. These templates run statistical analyses on data and produce sales forecast reports. Typically, users program the templates with assumptions to simulate sales behavior and market conditions.

Helps businesses to improve company’s resource planning is driving the growth of the sales forecasting software market. However, the concerns over data security and confidentiality may restrain the growth of the sales forecasting software market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of innovative technology in multiple industries are anticipated to create market opportunity for the sales forecasting software market during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Sales Forecasting Software Market are:

1. Avercast, LLC

2. Gong.io Inc.

3. o9 Solutions, Inc.

4. Palo Alto Software

5. Pegasystems Inc.

6. Pipedrive

7. RELEX Solutions

8. Salesforce

9. salesmate.io

10. Vanguard Software Corporation

The “Global Sales Forecasting Software Market Analysis To 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The sales forecasting software market report aims to provide an overview of the sales forecasting software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size, and geography. The global sales forecasting software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sales forecasting software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global sales forecasting software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The sales forecasting software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The sales forecasting software market report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market is covered throughout the report. The pandemic has a positive impact on the sales forecasting software market. The COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of remote work environments have created need for adopting the software. Companies are expanding their geographical presence to capture more market share due to increasing impact of COVID-19 on business growth. Companies are adopting new business strategies in sales and business leads which creates opportunities for solution providers of inside sales software in different industries.

