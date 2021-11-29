Small Arms Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co.

“

The report titled Global Small Arms Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Small Arms market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Small Arms market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Small Arms market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Small Arms market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Small Arms report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3224107/global-and-china-small-arms-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Small Arms report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Small Arms market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Small Arms market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Small Arms market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Small Arms market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Small Arms market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Co., Colt’s Manufacturing, Remington Outdoor, Olin Corporation, Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), General Dynamics, FN Herstal, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Taurus USA, SSS Defence, GLOCK, Inc., SIG SAUER, Beretta

Market Segmentation by Product:

Revolvers & Pistols

Rifles & Carbines

Assault Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Light Machine Guns



Market Segmentation by Application:

Civil

Military

Law Enforcement



The Small Arms Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Small Arms market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Small Arms market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Small Arms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Small Arms industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Small Arms market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Small Arms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Small Arms market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3224107/global-and-china-small-arms-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Small Arms Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Small Arms Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Revolvers & Pistols

1.2.3 Rifles & Carbines

1.2.4 Assault Rifles

1.2.5 Sub-Machine Guns

1.2.6 Light Machine Guns

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Small Arms Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Civil

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Law Enforcement

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Small Arms Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Small Arms Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Small Arms Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Small Arms, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Small Arms Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Small Arms Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Small Arms Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Small Arms Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Small Arms Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Small Arms Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Small Arms Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Small Arms Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Small Arms Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Small Arms Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Small Arms Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Small Arms Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Small Arms Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Small Arms Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Small Arms Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Small Arms Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Small Arms Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Small Arms Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Small Arms Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Small Arms Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Small Arms Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Small Arms Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Small Arms Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Small Arms Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Small Arms Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Small Arms Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Small Arms Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Small Arms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Small Arms Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Small Arms Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Small Arms Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Small Arms Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Small Arms Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Small Arms Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Small Arms Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Small Arms Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Small Arms Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Small Arms Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Small Arms Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Small Arms Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Small Arms Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Small Arms Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Small Arms Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Small Arms Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Small Arms Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Small Arms Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Small Arms Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Small Arms Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Small Arms Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Small Arms Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Small Arms Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Small Arms Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Small Arms Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Small Arms Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Small Arms Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Small Arms Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Small Arms Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Small Arms Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Small Arms Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Smith & Wesson

12.1.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Smith & Wesson Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Products Offered

12.1.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development

12.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co.

12.2.1 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Small Arms Products Offered

12.2.5 Sturm, Ruger & Co. Recent Development

12.3 Colt’s Manufacturing

12.3.1 Colt’s Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.3.2 Colt’s Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Colt’s Manufacturing Small Arms Products Offered

12.3.5 Colt’s Manufacturing Recent Development

12.4 Remington Outdoor

12.4.1 Remington Outdoor Corporation Information

12.4.2 Remington Outdoor Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Remington Outdoor Small Arms Products Offered

12.4.5 Remington Outdoor Recent Development

12.5 Olin Corporation

12.5.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Olin Corporation Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Olin Corporation Small Arms Products Offered

12.5.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB)

12.6.1 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Small Arms Products Offered

12.6.5 Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Recent Development

12.7 General Dynamics

12.7.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

12.7.2 General Dynamics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 General Dynamics Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 General Dynamics Small Arms Products Offered

12.7.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.8 FN Herstal

12.8.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

12.8.2 FN Herstal Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 FN Herstal Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 FN Herstal Small Arms Products Offered

12.8.5 FN Herstal Recent Development

12.9 O.F. Mossberg & Sons

12.9.1 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Corporation Information

12.9.2 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Small Arms Products Offered

12.9.5 O.F. Mossberg & Sons Recent Development

12.10 Taurus USA

12.10.1 Taurus USA Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taurus USA Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Taurus USA Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taurus USA Small Arms Products Offered

12.10.5 Taurus USA Recent Development

12.11 Smith & Wesson

12.11.1 Smith & Wesson Corporation Information

12.11.2 Smith & Wesson Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Smith & Wesson Small Arms Products Offered

12.11.5 Smith & Wesson Recent Development

12.12 GLOCK, Inc.

12.12.1 GLOCK, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 GLOCK, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 GLOCK, Inc. Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 GLOCK, Inc. Products Offered

12.12.5 GLOCK, Inc. Recent Development

12.13 SIG SAUER

12.13.1 SIG SAUER Corporation Information

12.13.2 SIG SAUER Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SIG SAUER Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SIG SAUER Products Offered

12.13.5 SIG SAUER Recent Development

12.14 Beretta

12.14.1 Beretta Corporation Information

12.14.2 Beretta Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Beretta Small Arms Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Beretta Products Offered

12.14.5 Beretta Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Small Arms Industry Trends

13.2 Small Arms Market Drivers

13.3 Small Arms Market Challenges

13.4 Small Arms Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Small Arms Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3224107/global-and-china-small-arms-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”