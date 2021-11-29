Water Electrolysis Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics

“
The report titled Global Water Electrolysis Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Electrolysis market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Electrolysis market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Electrolysis market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Electrolysis report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Electrolysis report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Electrolysis market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Electrolysis market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Electrolysis market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Electrolysis market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Electrolysis market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
718th Research Institute of CSIC, Proton On-Site, Hydrogenics, Teledyne Energy Systems, Suzhou Jingli, McPhy, TianJin Mainland, Siemens, Nel Hydrogen, Toshiba, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Areva H2gen, ITM Power, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ShaanXi HuaQin, EM Solution, Beijing Zhongdian, H2B2, Elchemtech, Asahi Kasei, Verde LLC, Thyssenkrupp
Market Segmentation by Product:
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Market Segmentation by Application:
Power Plants
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics
Industrial Gases
Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
Power to Gas
Others
The Water Electrolysis Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Electrolysis market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Electrolysis market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Water Electrolysis market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Electrolysis industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Water Electrolysis market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Water Electrolysis market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Electrolysis market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water Electrolysis Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
1.2.3 PEM Electroliser
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Power Plants
1.3.3 Steel Plant
1.3.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics
1.3.5 Industrial Gases
1.3.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s
1.3.7 Power to Gas
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Water Electrolysis, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Water Electrolysis Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Water Electrolysis Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Water Electrolysis Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Water Electrolysis Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Water Electrolysis Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Water Electrolysis Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Water Electrolysis Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Water Electrolysis Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Electrolysis Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Water Electrolysis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Water Electrolysis Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Water Electrolysis Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Water Electrolysis Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Electrolysis Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Water Electrolysis Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Water Electrolysis Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Water Electrolysis Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Water Electrolysis Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Water Electrolysis Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Water Electrolysis Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Water Electrolysis Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Water Electrolysis Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Water Electrolysis Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Water Electrolysis Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Water Electrolysis Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Water Electrolysis Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Electrolysis Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Electrolysis Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Water Electrolysis Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Water Electrolysis Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
10.2.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC
12.1.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information
12.1.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.1.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development
12.2 Proton On-Site
12.2.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information
12.2.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Proton On-Site Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.2.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development
12.3 Hydrogenics
12.3.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information
12.3.2 Hydrogenics Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Hydrogenics Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.3.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development
12.4 Teledyne Energy Systems
12.4.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information
12.4.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.4.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development
12.5 Suzhou Jingli
12.5.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information
12.5.2 Suzhou Jingli Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Suzhou Jingli Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.5.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development
12.6 McPhy
12.6.1 McPhy Corporation Information
12.6.2 McPhy Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 McPhy Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 McPhy Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.6.5 McPhy Recent Development
12.7 TianJin Mainland
12.7.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information
12.7.2 TianJin Mainland Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 TianJin Mainland Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.7.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development
12.8 Siemens
12.8.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.8.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Siemens Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Siemens Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.9 Nel Hydrogen
12.9.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information
12.9.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Nel Hydrogen Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.9.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development
12.10 Toshiba
12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information
12.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Toshiba Water Electrolysis Products Offered
12.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development
12.12 Areva H2gen
12.12.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information
12.12.2 Areva H2gen Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Areva H2gen Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Areva H2gen Products Offered
12.12.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development
12.13 ITM Power
12.13.1 ITM Power Corporation Information
12.13.2 ITM Power Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 ITM Power Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 ITM Power Products Offered
12.13.5 ITM Power Recent Development
12.14 Idroenergy Spa
12.14.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information
12.14.2 Idroenergy Spa Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Idroenergy Spa Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Idroenergy Spa Products Offered
12.14.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development
12.15 Erredue SpA
12.15.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information
12.15.2 Erredue SpA Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Erredue SpA Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Erredue SpA Products Offered
12.15.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development
12.16 Kobelco Eco-Solutions
12.16.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information
12.16.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Products Offered
12.16.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development
12.17 ShaanXi HuaQin
12.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information
12.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Products Offered
12.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development
12.18 EM Solution
12.18.1 EM Solution Corporation Information
12.18.2 EM Solution Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 EM Solution Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 EM Solution Products Offered
12.18.5 EM Solution Recent Development
12.19 Beijing Zhongdian
12.19.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information
12.19.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Beijing Zhongdian Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Beijing Zhongdian Products Offered
12.19.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development
12.20 H2B2
12.20.1 H2B2 Corporation Information
12.20.2 H2B2 Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 H2B2 Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 H2B2 Products Offered
12.20.5 H2B2 Recent Development
12.21 Elchemtech
12.21.1 Elchemtech Corporation Information
12.21.2 Elchemtech Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Elchemtech Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Elchemtech Products Offered
12.21.5 Elchemtech Recent Development
12.22 Asahi Kasei
12.22.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information
12.22.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Asahi Kasei Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered
12.22.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development
12.23 Verde LLC
12.23.1 Verde LLC Corporation Information
12.23.2 Verde LLC Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Verde LLC Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Verde LLC Products Offered
12.23.5 Verde LLC Recent Development
12.24 Thyssenkrupp
12.24.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
12.24.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Thyssenkrupp Water Electrolysis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Thyssenkrupp Products Offered
12.24.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Water Electrolysis Industry Trends
13.2 Water Electrolysis Market Drivers
13.3 Water Electrolysis Market Challenges
13.4 Water Electrolysis Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Water Electrolysis Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”