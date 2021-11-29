U.S. Reading Glasses Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

A rise in the number of geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the U.S. Reading Glasses Market in the coming years. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled, “Reading glasses: U.S. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026”. As per the report, in 2018, the U.S. reading glasses market was valued at US$ 13,134 Mn. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.5% and reach US$ 17,959.2 Mn by the end of 2026.

The report covers:

Global U.S. Reading Glasses Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-reading-glasses-market-100969

Leading Players operating in the U.S. Reading Glasses Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Thinoptics, Inc.

Transitions Optical, Inc.

PowerVision, Inc.

AlconVision LLC

ABBOPTICAL GROUP

CooperVision

Vision Service Plan

Other prominent players

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence of Presbyopia, Hyperopia, and Hyperopic Astigmatism by Country/Region

4.2. U.S. Population Distribution by Age Group (Mn) 2018

4.3. Estimated Number of People Using Reading Glasses (Mn) 2018 By Age Group

4.4. Distribution of People That Use Reading Glasses by Corrective Strength of Lens (%) for Population Age Group 18-64 Years

U.S. Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

5.2.1. Less than 18 years

5.2.2. 18-64 years

5.2.3. 65 years and greater

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Corrective Strength

5.3.1. +1 to +2

5.3.2. +2.25 to +3

5.3.3. Greater than +3

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.4.1. Prescription Reading Glasses

5.4.2. OTC Reading Glasses

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments U.S. Market Share Analysis (2018) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players

10.1. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

10.2. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

10.3. Thinoptics, Inc.

10.4. Transitions Optical, Inc.

10.5. PowerVision, Inc.

10.6. Alcon Vision LLC

10.7. ABB OPTICAL GROUP

10.8. CooperVision

10.9. Vision Service Plan

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market

Renal Therapeutics Market

Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market

Hepatitis C Testing Market

Pain Pumps Market

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market

Oncology Biosimilars Market