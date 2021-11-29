Fibrin Sealants Market to Rise at 6.6% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries in Hospitals Worldwide to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

The global fibrin sealants market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,156.6 million by 2026, displaying a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) worldwide is likely to play a vital role in driving the growth of this market in the coming years. According to estimates released by the World Health Organization (WHO), CVDs have become the number one cause of death globally, responsible for the death of over 17 million people around the world. These diseases are causing high mortality even in developed countries. For instance, the American College of Cardiology states that CVDs killed close to 840,768 Americans in 2016. CVDs are chronic in nature and eventually require invasive surgeries. Fibrin sealants are critical components in surgeries, especially those of the heart, as they are the most effective and efficient tissue adhesives available in the market. Thus, as the incidence of heart surgeries rises, the demand for fibrin glues will grow, as per the fibrin sealants market analysis.

The new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Fibrin Sealants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Liquid, and Patches) By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular surgery, General Surgery, Transplant Surgery, and Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of the market stood at USD 701.4 million in 2018.

Industry Developments:

June 2019: The Spanish pharmaceutical giant, Grifols, announced that it has received 510 (k) approval from the US FDA to market the fibrin glue, Vistaseal, in the US. Grifols developed the sealant and will market it with its partner, Ethicon, under their 10-year collaboration agreement signed in 2017.

December 2019: New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, Ethicon, launched its fibrin sealant, Vistaseal, for controlling bleeding during surgeries. The offering is unique because it is the first-of-its-kind sealant that is designed to be sprayed without gas for minimally invasive procedures.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Fibrin Sealants Market Report:

Vivostat A/S

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

CSL Limited

Stryker

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Baxter

Fibrin Sealants Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The Fibrin Sealants Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Fibrin Sealants industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Fibrin Sealants market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down causes a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Fibrin Sealants Market was conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest developments in the industry.

Our research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

The Report offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historical data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for the Fibrin Sealants market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Growing Usage of Hemostats in Operative Procedures to Feed Market Growth

One of the top fibrin sealants market trends is the high demand and utilization of hemostats for surgeries. Hemostats, or clamps, are devices used in surgical procedures to control bleeding. They are widely employed in complex procedures, such as during cardiac surgeries, where utmost care needs to be taken. The demand for these devices is further bolstered by the fact that the number of heart surgeries in the world is escalating. A survey conducted by the American Hospital Association found that in 2014 approximately 17.2 million patients had to undergo invasive cardiac surgery in the US. Furthermore, increasing demand for these materials has prompted market players to innovate and launch new products. For example, Baxter unveiled its new Tisseel Prima Syringe, an ergonomic device that is fully assembled and much more convenient to use than its older variant, in November 2018.

Europe to Lead the Pack; North America to Exhibit Steady Growth

Europe is projected to lead the fibrin sealants market share among regions as the region generated a revenue of USD 276.3 million in 2018. The main factors propelling the market in the region include availability of advanced products and presence of cutting-edge healthcare research institutions. In North America, the market is expected to be driven by rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries along with increasing incidence of cardiac conditions in the region. Rising healthcare expenditure and evolving healthcare infrastructure, mainly in India and China, will be the key factors fueling the market in the region.

Introduction of Innovation Solutions to Spur Competition

Key players are taking several efforts to establish and consolidate their position in this market, the fibrin glue market forecast says. The go-to strategy for companies is frequent launch of new products and collaborating with other competitors in the market.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of the coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

REGIONAL AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

This report focuses on the global Fibrin Sealants Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Major companies in the Global Fibrin Sealants Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Fibrin Sealants Industry.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Fibrin Sealants Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Fibrin Sealants Market ? Who are the key manufacturers in the Fibrin Sealants Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Fibrin SealantsGlobal market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Fibrin Sealants Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Fibrin Sealants Market ? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of the Fibrin Sealants Market ?

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Technological Advancements in Fibrin Sealants Market

New Product Launches by Key Players

Key Industry Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships

Overview of Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

Prevalence of Major Surgical Procedures for Key Countries

Trends of Usage of Fibrin Sealants Global Fibrin Sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Liquid Patches

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Transplant Surgery Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



North America Fibrin Sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type Liquid Patches

Market Analysis – By Application Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Transplant Surgery Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Fibrin Sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type Liquid Patches

Market Analysis – By Application Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Transplant Surgery Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis – By Country K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Fibrin Sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type Liquid Patches

Market Analysis – By Application Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Transplant Surgery Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others

Market Analysis – By Country Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World Fibrin Sealants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Type Liquid Patches

Market Analysis – By Application Orthopedic Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Transplant Surgery Others

Market Analysis – By End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

Competition Dashboard

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) Baxter CSL Limited Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Johnson& Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Vivostat A/S. Other Prominent Players About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.