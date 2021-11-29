Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Size, Industry Share and Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market | 2021 Global Industry Forecast To 2026, is latest report on Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Industry, published by Fortune Business Insights. Report provides comprehensive information on Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market and Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Industry. According to report Global market value of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment is to hit USD remarkable value by 2026 at CAGR of notable. Report segments Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market By Treatment (Molecular Therapies, Steroid Therapy, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Industry Overview:

Duchenne muscular dystrophy refers to a severe disorder of a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that primarily affects the males, though in certain rare cases there are incidences in females too. Duchenne muscular dystrophy leads to a progressive weakness and loss, also known as atrophy, in the skeletal and the heart muscles. Some of the early symptoms of the disorder includes a delayed ability to stand, walk or sit and also difficulties in speech. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), it is estimated that Duchenne muscular dystrophy affects 1 in 3,500 male births worldwide.

One of the key drivers of the growth of the duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment was the approval of Eteplirsen in 2016. Also, in June 2019 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Emflaza (deflazacort) by PTC Therapeutics, Inc., to expand its labelling that will include duchenne muscular dystrophy patients aged between 2 to 5 years.This combined with the strong pipeline of products under clinical trials, are anticipated to drive the growth of the duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market.

The factor that is expected to restrain the growth of market is the huge price tag associated with drugs. For example, Eteplirsen (Exondys 51) is expected to cost patients around US$ 300,000 for a treatment course and the cost of the treatment can go as high as US$ 750,000 annually.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment market are BioMarin, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, FibroGen, Inc., Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., NIPPON SHINYAKU CO. LTD., Pfizer Inc., SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS, Sarepta Therapeutics and Eli Lilly and Company and other players.

