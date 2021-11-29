You are Here
Dermal Fillers Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

The global dermal fillers market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.28 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 10.8% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.84 billion in 2020.

List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

  • ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)
  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)
  • Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)
  • Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)
  • Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)
  • BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)
  • Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)
  • SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)
  • Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)
  • Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)
  • Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)
  • Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.) 

Table of Content from Dermal Fillers Market:

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • Overview of the Number of Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries
    • Overview of Price Analysis of Types of Dermal Fillers
    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries
    • Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries
    • New Product Launches
    • Pipeline Analysis
    • Impact of COVID-19 on Dermal Fillers Market
  • Global Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
      • Hyaluronic Acid
      • Calcium Hydroxylapatite
      • Poly-L-lactic Acid
      • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))
      • Fat Fillers
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
      • Biodegradable
      • Non-Biodegradable
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
      • Scar Treatment
      • Wrinkle Correction Treatment
      • Lip Enhancement
      • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
      • Hospitals & Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa
    • North America Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
      • Key Findings / Summary
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
        • Hyaluronic Acid
        • Calcium Hydroxylapatite
        • Poly-L-lactic Acid
        • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))
        • Fat Fillers
        • Others
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
        • Biodegradable
        • Non-Biodegradable
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
        • Scar Treatment
        • Wrinkle Correction Treatment
        • Lip Enhancement
        • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
        • Others
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
        • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
        • Hospitals & Clinics
        • Others
      • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country
        • S.
        • Canada
      • Europe Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
        • Key Findings / Summary
        • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material
          • Hyaluronic Acid
          • Calcium Hydroxylapatite
          • Poly-L-lactic Acid
          • PMMA (Poly(methyl methacrylate))
          • Fat Fillers
          • Others
        • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
          • Biodegradable
          • Non-Biodegradable
        • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
          • Scar Treatment
          • Wrinkle Correction Treatment
          • Lip Enhancement
          • Restoration of Volume/ Fullness
          • Others
        • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
          • Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
          • Hospitals & Clinics
          • Others
        • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-Region
          • K.
          • Germany
          • France
          • Spain
          • Italy
          • Scandinavia
          • Rest of Europe

TOC Continued…

