Global Fourth-Party Logistics Services Market Size, Share, 2021 Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027 Research Report

Fourth-Party Logistics Services essentially takes third-party logistics a step further by managing resources, technology, infrastructure, and even manage external Third-Party logistics to design, build and provide supply chain solutions for businesses.

Fourth-Party Logistics Services typically encompass Third-Party logistics services as well as: Logistics strategy, Analytics including transportation spend, analysis, capacity utilization, and carrier performance, Freight sourcing strategies, Network analysis and design, Consultancy, Business planning, Change management, Project management, Control tower and network management services, coordinating a wide supplier base across many modes and geographies, Inventory planning and management, and Inbound, outbound and reverse logistics management.

DHL Global Forwarding

DB Schenker UK

C.H Robinson Worldwide (TMC)

Bahwan Exel

Logistics Plus

CEVA Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel UK

MAERSK

GEFCO

PetroM Logistics

DSV

4PL Central Station Group

Share Logistics

Synergy Plus Operating

Solution Integrator

Industry Innovator

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Fashion & Retail

Healthcare & Pharma

Marine Parts

Perishables & Reefers

Oil & Gas

Others

