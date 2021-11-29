Blockchain Market Expected To Deliver Dynamic Progression Until 2028

Blockchain is a shared, immutable ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. A blockchain is essentially a digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computer systems on the blockchain. The original Blockchain is open-source technology which offers an alternative to the traditional intermediary for transfers of the crypto-currency Bitcoin. Extensive Adoption of Blockchain Technology in BFSI Sector Propelling the Growth of Blockchain Market.

The blockchain market was valued at US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 162.84 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 68.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The blockchain market was valued at US$ 1.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 162.84 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 68.1% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is one of the fastest growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past few years, the region has witnessed significant adoption of blockchain solutions across all the industries. The North America region contributes to the largest market share in the global blockchain market. In terms of revenue, it is estimated that it would continue to dominate the global blockchain market throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The adoption of blockchain technology is very high in the US. The highly competitive environment in the US and strong presence of technology providers such as IBM and Microsoft is contributing to the high growth of blockchain market in North America.

In terms of technology adoption and use cases, the BFSI industry is leading the market across the world. Blockchain solutions are being implemented in payments, remittances, identity management, fund processing, dispute management, risk management, and many other applications. BFSI sector has been held back due to limitations and obsolete aspects of the mainframe computing technology but with BFSI industry moving into the advanced age of real-time transaction processing, Blockchain is a principal facilitating technology. This technology has become progressively attractive to the BFSI sector for its tamper-proof ledger. With big market players such as IBM, Accenture, and Microsoft, more and more Blockchain solutions are being implemented across major banks and insurance companies. These factors drives the global blockchain market.

