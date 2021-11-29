Connected Truck Market Size And Growth Rate By 2028

The Connected Truck Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Connected Truck market with detailed market segmentation by offering, application and geography. The global Connected Truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Connected Truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Connected Truck market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Connected Truck companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:-

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch

Delphi Technologies

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Harman International

Sierra Wireless

TomTom

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Wireless

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Connected Truck Market Landscape Connected Truck Market – Key Market Dynamics Connected Truck Market – Global Market Analysis Connected Truck Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Product Type Connected Truck Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Application Connected Truck Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Compound Connected Truck Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Connected Truck Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

