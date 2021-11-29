Integrated Food Ingredients Market 2021 by Global Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Industry Size and Forecast to 2029

Growth of integrate food ingredients pertain to the extraction of nutritional elements from natural sources such as nuts, flowers, plants, and herbs. Amidst advancements in technology, food & beverage manufacturers are employing integrated food ingredients to add value to food and beverage products. Consumers are investigating contents of processed and convenience food products before purchasing an item. The prevalence of smart labels such as QR codes garner consumer attention to ingredients in food and beverage products. It is the combination of these factors that propel global integrated food ingredient market to a promising growth trajectory of 5% between 2019 and 2029. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market, covering key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends.

It constitutes in-depth insights into the integrated food ingredients market. A few of these are:

North America leads regional distribution of demand with a market share of more than 21%.

Japan offer the most lucrative growth opportunity with a dexterous growth rate of more than 8%.

Plant-based sources of nutritional ingredients exhibit share-wide and growth-wide leadership in global integrated food ingredients market.

Vegetable Fats, & Oils are potential prospects for promising future growth.

Frozen Foods manufacturers continue to generate increasing demand for integrated goof ingredients.

Beverage manufacturers exhibit share-wide dominant characteristics owing to introduction of new flavors and increasing nutritional value in product offerings.

Preservatives garner increasing revenue traction on the back of rising demand for enhanced shelf-life of products.

“Manufacturers are focused on introducing premium integrated food ingredients as awareness about nutritional value of food products is a top consumer priority. Market players stand to benefit from increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets.” -FMI Analyst

Plant-Based Ingredients Offer Exponential Growth

Plant-based food ingredients are expected to exhibit continuous rise in demand due to the increasing popularity of vegetarian and vegan diets. Another factor that propels demand of plant-based integrated food ingredients is the versatilely of organic sources of nutritional value. Artificially manufactured ingredients are second in line on the back of increasing demand from frozen foods, baker & confectionary, and beverages. The pivotal role of artificial ingredients in manufacturing ready to eat products, and preserving nutritional value for long-periods drive the demand of artificially integrated food ingredients.

Ingredient Innovation Preserves Revenue Sources

Integrated food ingredient manufacturers are focused on product innovation to cater to the dynamic demand for specific nutritional components. Market players are entering strategic relationships with food & beverage firms to ensure sustained growth in the future. Major players in the global integrated food ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Dohler GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CHS Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Foodchem International Corporation, C.P. Kelco, Naturex SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., FMC Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, and Furest Day Lawson Holdings Limited.

Future Market Insights, in its latest offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global integrated food ingredients market, covering historical data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2029. The study provides compelling insights into the growth witnessed in the market. In terms of product type, the market is divided in Food Hydrocolloids, Sweeteners, Vegetable Fats & Oils, Food Enzymes, and Food Colors & Flavors. Based on source, the market can be animal-based, plant-based, seaweed, microbial & fermented, and artificial. In terms of end-use, Dairy-products, Frozen foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Beverages, Snacks & Savory, Meat/Poultry/Seafood, and Pet food cover the key segments. Regionally, the global market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.