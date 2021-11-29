AI-enabled Testing Tools Market: Investments into Machine Learning and Pattern Recognition Growing

According to a latest report by Future Market Insights (FMI), global AI-enabled testing tools market revenues will grow at over 13% CAGR through 2030.

No longer limited to offering basic phone and internet services, telecom industry is riding the wave of tech revolution and digital transformation to provide broader variety of services to customers.

This growth will continue as Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated that deployment of AI-enabled testing tools will grow steadily in 2021 and beyond.

Telecom firms are leveraging the potential of AI to manage and assess large volumes of big data in an effort to draw actionable insights and offer better customer experience (CX), enhance operations, and boost revenue with better quality products and services.

With FMI projecting that 20.4 billion connected devices will be in use globally by 2020, more communication service providers (CSP) are unleashing the power of AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools in telecom industry.

AI-enabled Testing Tools Market: Key Takeaways

Deployment of AI-enabled testing tools will rise at about 13% CAGR during 2020-2030

Adoption of machine learning and pattern recognition for deploying AI-enabled testing tools to remain prominent

North America will remain epicenter of value-capture opportunities, given strong presence of technology pioneers

Market players to focus on R&D as well as deployment of ML-based multiple agent archetype

“AI has helped telecom companies scale up growth and revenues, in tandem with improving network capacities and allowing faster processing of huge chunks of data. With usage of connected devices skyrocketing, more CSPs are leaping on the bandwagon, identifying the value of AI-enabled testing tools market,” says analyst at FMI.

COVID-19 Impact on AI-enabled Testing Tools Market

With work from home (WFH) becoming the new normal amid the COIVD-19 pandemic, deployment of enterprise-level information and communication technology (ICT) is climbing.

Telecom operators are subsequently banking on remotely operable solutions and automation enhancement tools in a bid to assure optimal functioning and counter lag in productivity. This, is turn, is fueling adoption of AI-enabled testing tools, particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

AI will help telecom industry reimagine customer relationships by recognizing contextualized requirements and interacting with customers via hyper-customized one-to-one contacts.

The technology will help set up mobile-network and fixed-line bundles that combine teleconferencing, VPN, and productivity apps. Such bundles will specifically attract commercial customers whose consumption of telecom services has moved from workplaces to homes and from demand in field to fixed-line demand.

AI-enabled Testing Tools Market – Competitive Intelligence

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions have become key priority for established as well as emerging players in AI-enabled testing tools market. These firms are increasingly investing in R&D activities along with their peers to stay ahead of curve. For instance,

Perforce Software – enterprise-level development lifecycle software solution provider – has taken over TestCraft Technologies Ltd. in a bid to expand its portfolio with AI-integrated codeless testing solution of the latter that performs autonomous codeless tests and curbs maintenance needs.

Appvance.ai – provider of AI-driven testing tools – has entered into collaboration with Innominds – software engineering service provider – with an aim to develop and deploy AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools in telecommunications industry.

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global AI-enabled testing tools market offers comprehensive insights into the market demand trends and analysis of opportunities over the forecast period, 2020-2030. The report examines the AI-enabled testing tools through four different segments – solution, technology, application, and region. The AI-enabled testing tools market report also provides extensive assessment of pricing by different key market dynamics, life cycle analysis, and technologies that are being deployed in the development of AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools in telecom and product adoption across several end-use industries.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

Which is the largest market for AI-enabled testing tools market?

North America represents the largest market for AI-enabled maintenance tools in telecom sector globally, owing to well-established technology space and rising adoption of 5G connectivity.

Who are the leading vendors in global artificial intelligence enabled testing tools market?

Applitools, Sauce Labs Inc., testim, SeaLights, and Appdiff Inc. are among the leading market players.

What is the use of artificial intelligence in telecom industry?

AI-enabled maintenance and testing tools will enable telecom firms and CSPs to deal with fluctuating demand intensity, adapt to supply chain disruptions, and swiftly adjust to changes in consumer priorities and reliance.

What is the outlook on East Asia artificial intelligence in telecom market?

Artificial intelligence in telecom market in East Asia is experiencing meteoric growth, given rising need for blockchain technologies to process tremendous e-commerce data volumes.