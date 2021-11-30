Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry Industry 2021 to 2024: Global Market Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue with Analysis of 3M Company.Amcor Limited., BASF SE., Crown Holdings Incorporated.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

"Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry Market" Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers. Nano-composite is a framework or base where nano-fillers such as metals, metal oxides, clays, and carbon nano-tubes can be used to fill in the gaps of the framework. Various nano-fillers have different properties that enhance packaging materials to give them various functionality such as oxygen scavenger, ethylene scavenger, and antioxidants. Rising demand for anti-counterfeit products, prevention of contamination, and increasing application of nano-enabled packaging are driving the growth of the nano-enabled packaging market in Canada. However, lack of information on the impact of nano-materials on Food & Beverage products, high cost associated with nano-packaging, and increasing complexity with developing a customized nano-enabled packaging products are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry Market by Top Manufacturers:

3M Company.Amcor Limited., BASF SE., Crown Holdings Incorporated., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company–DuPont., Honeywell International, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc.

By Application

Bakery Products, Beverages, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Prepared Foods, Others

By Technology

Controlled Packaging, Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging

