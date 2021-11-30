Trending Report | Dietary Supplements Market Size 2021 | Industry Overview, by Major Market Type, Application and Competitors

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Increase in consumer interest in healthy diet has led to higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Of late, consumers have become more conscious of their diet. According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, majority of adults in the U.S. took dietary. According to the same survey, around 68% of adults in the U.S. use dietary supplements; of these, around 50% are regular users. Around 83% of adults in the U.S. expressed overall confidence in the quality, effectiveness, and safety of dietary supplements. People across various age groups consume dietary supplements to meet their recommended dietary allowances. Dietary supplements are available in different forms, such tablets, pills, powders, capsules, gel caps, and liquids. Dietary supplements such as vitamin, botanical, mineral, and fatty acid help consumers stay healthy and prevent nutritional deficiency diseases. Rising aging population, increasing lifestyle diseases and increasing healthcare cost are some of the important factors driving growth of the dietary supplements market. The major factor driving the cost of healthcare is lengthy and costly R&D conducted by pharmaceutical companies.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Dietary Supplements for each application.

Dietary Supplements Market by Top Manufacturers:

NBTY, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation., Bayer AG., Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Integrated BioPharma, Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., BASF SE, Surya Herbal Ltd., Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company., Ricola AG., Pharmavite LLC., Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS., Axellus AS.

By Product

Vitamin Supplements, Mineral Supplements, Botanical Supplements, Fatty Acids Supplements, Others Supplements

By End User

Adult Women, Adult Men, Senior Citizens, Others

By Application

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others

Key Point Deeply Analysed by Dietary Supplements Market Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Dietary Supplements market size including (sales, revenue and growth rate of industry).

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Dietary Supplements industry.

Different types and applications of Dietary Supplements industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2024 of Dietary Supplements Market.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Dietary Supplements industry.

SWOT analysis of Dietary Supplements Market.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Dietary Supplements market Forecast.

