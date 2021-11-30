COVID-19 Impact on Food Retail Industry 2021: Size, Share, Sales, Status and Key Players (Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Carrefour S.A.)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

“Food Retail Market” Report 2021 reviews the current market trends related to the demand, stock, and deals, in addition to the recent developments. Major Food Retail Market drivers, conditions, and openings have been covered to deliver a complete picture of the market. The Food Retail analysis offers detailed information about the development, trends, and industry procedures and regulations executed in each of the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

Increasing customer preference towards private label brands, rising consumer spending on food items and increasing supermarket shopping culture are some of the major drivers of the food retail market. Market share of independent and specialist retailers is expected to decline on account of rapid growth of other segments such as supermarkets/hypermarkets. The industry is facing challenges in the form of supply chain ineffectiveness and threat from unorganized players. However, the burgeoning middle-class population and increasing online retail shopping are offsetting these challenges and presenting growth opportunities for the industry.

Food Retail Market Segmentation Analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Food Retail for each application.

Food Retail Market by Top Manufacturers:

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Carrefour S.A., Tesco Plc., Metro AG., AEON CO., LTD., Seven and I Holdings Co., Ltd., The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation., Group Auchan SA., REWE Group.

By Product

Internet Sales, Store Sales

By Application

To Ending Consumers, Ad, Others

