Light Therapy Market 2021-2028: COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Light therapy also known as bright light therapy or phototherapy, is a method used to treat medical conditions by exposure to artificial light. During light therapy, the patient sits or works near light therapy box. The box emits bright light that mimics natural outdoor light which affects brain chemicals that are associated with mood and sleep, relieving from the disease symptoms. Light therapy is used to treat types of depression, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), dementia, psoriasis, sleep disorders and other conditions.

The global light therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, light type, and end user. Based product, light box, floor and desk lamps, light visor, dawn simulator, light therapy bulbs, handheld devices for skin treatment. The light therapy market by light type is categorized into white light, blue light, red light and others. Based on end user, the light therapy market is classified into dermatology clinics, homecare settings and others.

Increase in prevalence of depression and mental disorder, rising application of light therapy for skin diseases and favorable reimbursement policies for such treatments drives light therapy market growth. Moreover, high adoption of light therapy devices like light boxes and handled devices is also expected to influence the market growth. However, side effects associated with the treatment is likely to restrain the global light therapy market over the forecast period.

