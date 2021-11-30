Blood Glucose Meters Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

The global blood glucose meters market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years due to advent of non-invasive devices. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Blood Glucose Meters: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 7,419.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that this market is likely to reach US$ 15,415.6 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.6%.

In this report, Fortune Business Insights has indicated that the market will grow in the near future due to the increasing demand and the subsequently rising uptake of blood glucose meters. Increasing incidence of diabetes has been a leading factor that is responsible for the surge in demand of blood glucose meters. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, around 425 million people suffered from diabetes, worldwide. Furthermore, it also states that this number is likely to reach 629 million by the year 2045. High prevalence of diabetes, combined with the accuracy of digital blood glucose meters in detecting blood pressure and sugar levels are driving the global blood glucose meters market.

LifeScan and Sanvita Medical Collaborate to Develop Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

In May 2019, LifeScan announced that it has reached an agreement with Sanvita Medical for development and marketing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices. Through this agreement, the company aims at making CGM devices available throughout North America and certain parts of Europe in initial years, with an aim of expanding in other parts of the world in the coming years. The company boasts an attractive product portfolio and its latest addition of CGM devices will bode well for the future business expansion. This partnership will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the coming years.

Abbott’s Freestyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring Device Receives FDA Approval

In 2017, Abbott received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its Libre Flash device. The device was approved for patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, after a series of successful clinical trials. The blood glucose meter’s accuracy is expected to result in huge demand in the coming years. Abbott’s latest device is likely to bolster growth of the global blood glucose meters market and is likely to favor growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global blood glucose meters market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dexcom, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Lifespan Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG., Terumo Medical Corporation, Abbott, Sanofi and DiaMonTech GmbH.

