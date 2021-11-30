Craft Beer Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2028

The Craft Beer Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Craft Beer Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Traditional components like malted barley are used to make craft beer, but intriguing and occasionally non-traditional ingredients are sometimes added for flavour. Small brewers are known as craft brewers. They put their own twists on classic fashions and create new ones that haven’t been seen before. Traditional, time-honored brewing processes are used in craft brewing. It avoids some of the questionable methods of modern, mass-produced beer, such as the use of maize or rice as additions.

Top Key Players:- Molson Coors Brewing, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Constellation Brands, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Heineken NV, New Belgium Brewing Company Inc., Oskar Blues Brewery LLC, Stone and Wood Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Company, The Gambrinus Company, Elysian Brewing

The “Global Craft Beer Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the craft beer market with detailed market segmentation by type, distribution channel, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading craft beer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Specialty Craft Beer, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

• On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ale, lager, stout, cider, porter, and others.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Craft Beer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Craft Beer market in these regions.

