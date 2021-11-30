Long Term Care Technology Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global ”Long Term Care Technology Market“ 2021 industry research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Long Term Care Technology Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Long Term Care Technology market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Long Term Care Technology in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Market Segmentation:

The long term care technology market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-users, and region. Based on the type, the market can be segmented into software and equipment. The equipment segment can further be segmented therapeutics and diagnostics. The therapeutics segment can also be segmented into home respiratory equipment, insulin delivery, home dialysis equipment, and others. The diagnostics segment can also be segmented into diabetic care unit, BP monitors, multi-para diagnostic monitors, self-monitoring equipment, sleep monitors and others. Based on the end-users the market can be segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, home care, and others

Geographically, the long term care technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global long term care technology market report include Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M, Baxter, ARKRAY Inc., BD, Omron Healthcare, Inc. Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Cardinal Health., Boston Scientific Corporation Honeywell International Inc.and other prominent players.

Key Insights:

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Recent long term care technology Research & Development Activities

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

New Product Launch

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the long term care technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the long term care technology market and it is also anticipated to retain its ascendancy throughout the forecast period owing to high demand for LTC, a rise in the geriatric population, and a streamlined regulatory framework. Moreover, according to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), over 45 percent of American people are suffering from chronic disorders that require LTC technology. Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the market, owing to significant healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, and upsurging chronic diseases in the region. Furthermore, an escalating number of healthcare facilities, utilization of LTC technology is expected to observe high progress in the region. However, Asia-Pacific possesses the high market potential for the growth of the market due to the increasing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac disorders, diabetes, and other conditions. Moreover, the exploding population, shortage of nurses, scarcity of healthcare facilities in countries like India are expected to boost the market in this region.

Long Term Care Technology Industry Developments

In October 2019, 3M announced the complete acquisition of Acelity, Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. 3M’s Medical Solutions business is focused on applying 3M technologies to deliver safe and effective solutions to improve clinical outcomes and healthcare economics.

In November 2019 – OMRON Healthcare, Inc., was recognized in TIME Magazine in the prestigious Best Inventions 2019 list for HeartGuide™, the first wearable blood pressure monitor

Market Segmentation :

By Type

Software

Equipment

Therapeutics

o Home Respiratory Equipment

o Insulin Delivery

o Home Dialysis Equipment

o Others

Diagnostics

o Diabetic Care Unit

o Bp Monitors

o Multi-Para Diagnostic Monitors

o Self-Monitoring Equipment

o Sleep Monitors

o Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

