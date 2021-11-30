Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation, Size, Covid-19 Impact, Healthcare Sector, Analysis, Insights, Share, Developments, Forecast to 2026

The global point of care testing market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Point of Care Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Instruments, Accessories, Consumables and Software, Other Solutions), By Application (Blood Glucose Monitoring, Infectious Diseases, Blood Gas and Electrolytes, Anticoagulant Management, Pregnancy and Fertility, Substance Abuse), By End User (Hospital, Laboratories, Home Care Settings, Clinics), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

For more information, Get sample pdf @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/point-of-care-testing-market-100604

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other point of care testing market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

some of the key players in the global Point of Care of Testing Market:

ARKRAY, Inc.

Abaxis

Abbott

Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc.

Ascencia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Beckman Coulter

BD

bioMérieux SA

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

LamdaGen Corporation

Convenience a Key Factor Driving the Market

The inherent convenience of POCT has been identified as one of the primary drivers in the growth of the global point of care testing market. Devices used to administer POCT are portable and handheld such as blood glucose meters and INR meters. Such ease of use can help in delivering better patient outcomes and early detection of diseases and infections. As a result, the global point of care testing market is seeing rising purchases of point of care testing kits and is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.

In addition to the above factors, the global point of care testing market is in a position to grow on account of the rising frequency of disease outbreak episodes. For example, a recent report of the World Health Organization (WHO) states that rapid diagnostic tests will help the African countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone to tackle the Ebola outbreak effectively. Moreover, treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure also requires quick and accurate testing.

Regional Analysis for Point of Care Testing Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Point of Care Testing Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Point of Care Testing Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Point of Care Testing Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

Dermatitis Drugs Market

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245