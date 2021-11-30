Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market to Benefit from Advancements in Aspects such as Safety and Durability of Contact Lenses, says Fortune Business Insights

The global “disposable contact lenses market” is likely to grow in the coming years due to several product innovations. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Cylindrical Lenses, Toric Lenses, Spherical Lenses), By Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Online Stores), By Material (Silicon, Hydrogel, Polymers, Hydrogel), By Usage (Corrective Lenses, Therapeutic Lenses, Cosmetic) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market is likely to expand in the coming years with impetus from growing regulatory approvals for newer products.

Acuvue Introduces Disposable Lenses Integrated with Light Adaptive Technology

In April 2018, Acuvue announced that it has received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the Acuvue Oasys contact lenses. The Oasys lenses were loaded operated with the concept of light adaptive technology. The Oasys was aimed for patients with non-infected eyes. The Oasys lense for suitable for people with nearsighted or farsighted problems. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 45 million people in the US wear contact lenses, out of which 90% of the people use soft contact lenses. Acuvue serves a huge percentage of the population in the US, and its primary products are soft contact lenses. Acuvue’s Oasys has been a success the global disposable contact lenses market and the increase in production and sales of Acuvue will have a positive impact on the global market. Fortune Business Insights predicts that recent product launches will have a positive impact on the global disposable contact lenses market in the forthcoming years.

First-ever Disposable Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens by Tangible Science Receives FDA Clearance

In December 2018, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever silicone hydrogel based disposable contact lens. Tangible Science, LLC announced that it has received clearance from the FDA after successful clinical trials. Tangible’s ‘Hydra-PEG’ is an innovative coating applied to the lenses, to improve wettability and increase deposit resistance. The use of hydrogel helps maintain clarity and hygiene within the lenses, and this is a first-of-its-kind technology. Fortune Business Insights expects this approval to have a major say on the growth of the global disposable contact lenses market. The report provides a brief analysis of product launches and approvals, similar to Tangible Hydra-PEG.

In recent years, there have been several advancements in contact lenses with regards to safety, quality, and durability of these lenses. Although disposable lenses are meant to be used for a shorter span of time, there a few challenges associated with the production of these lenses that may decrease their durability, even within the short life. Furthermore, hesitancy in people towards adopting contact lenses still exists and this factor is restraining the growth of the global disposable contact lenses market. Having said that, growing innovations and advancements of contact lenses have led to an increase in reliability, which in turn is leading to increased adoption. In this report, Fortune Business Insights focuses on such product innovations that are contributing to the growing reliance on contact lenses.

In addition to product launches and innovations, Fortune Business Insights sheds light on the leading companies that are operating in the global disposable contact lenses market. Some of the companies that have aided the growth of the global market are Bausch Health, Novartis AG, CooperVision Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and ZEISS International.

