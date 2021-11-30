Humeral Implant Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Key Players, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2027

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) stated that there has been a five-fold increase in the number of shoulder injuries from 200o onwards. The increasing prevalence of shoulder injuries is expected to drive the global humeral implant market between 2018 and 2026. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Humeral Implant Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Proximal Humerus, Implant, Humeral Shaft, Distal Humerus Implant, Others), By Application (Total shoulder replacement, Shoulder Hemiarthroplasty, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

The demand for humeral stem implant is likely to increase owing to the benefits of humerus implant surgery. These include speedy recovery, lesser hospital stays, improved range of motion, and reduction in pain. rowing demand for home healthcare settings is expected to augment the medical sensors market growth. These implants are purely anatomical in nature, avoiding overstuffing of the shoulder joint. It has the ability to replicate articular anatomy, thereby re-establishing soft tissue pressure and avoiding complications such as proximal humeral bone misfortune, per prosthetic break, and aseptic releasing. Humeral implants can ensure long-term fixation of joints and implant reliability, favouring the humeral implant market growth.

As per the area of the broken bone, different types of humeral implants are adopted. These include proximal, humeral shaft, mid-shaft, and distal humerus breaks. The demand for humeral implants is expected to increase across several end-users such as orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Of these, ambulatory surgery centers are anticipated to rise exponentially in the global humeral implant market. The growth is mainly driven on account of favourable healthcare reimbursement policies and active government support. Governments are likely to offer financial support to ambulatory centers for replacement surgeries. The humeral implant market size is likely to spur owing to the rising demand from ambulatory surgery centers.

Scope of the Report:

Humeral Implant Market 2021 global industry research report is a professional and in-depth study on the Humeral Implant market trends, share, size, growth, as well as industry analysis. Furthermore, market size, the revenue shares of each segment and its sub-segments, as well as forecast figures are also covered in this report. Humeral Implant Market Forecast 2025 report study provides key statistics on the market status of the Humeral Implant manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The Global Humeral Implant market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per Humeral Implant Market Growth Analysis by manufacturers, market segments helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Uncemented Press Fit Humeral Implant Received FDA Clearance in March 2019, Driving the Market in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America is estimated to maintain its dominance in the global humeral implants market by 2026. The growth is driven by the rising adoption of the prosthesis and growing concerns over sports injuries. In addition to this, companies plan to develop new products, thereby expanding their market share and strengthening their market position. For instance, uncemented press-fit humeral received FDA clearance in March 2019. This disruptive technology was introduced by Catalyst OrthoScience in 2016 and is an evolution of total shoulder system. Influenced by these product launches, the market for humeral implants is expected to flourish in the years to come.

Following North America, the market in Europe is also projected to grow at a substantial rate in the forecast years. This is primarily on account of the rising number of shoulder replacement surgeries and introduction of favourable healthcare reimbursement policies. In 2016-17, the National Joint Registry found that the number of shoulder replacement surgeries increased by 8% in Europe. This is expected to further favour growth in the market during the forecast horizon.

Stryker Designs a New Humeral Stem for Patients Suffering from Shoulder Injuries

As per research studies, trauma is the major cause behind humerus fractures. An increasing number of accidents can weaken the bones, which in turn, fuels the numeral implants market demand. Lack of exercise and lifestyle changes can further result in weakening of bones, thus stoking demand for humeral implants. Rising technological developments for the treatment of bone fractures is expected to drive the market.

DePuy Synthes, B. Braun, Exactech, Inc., Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., Medartis, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. Of these, Stryker announced the launch of a newly designed humeral stem in March 2019. This system called ReUnion S stem has the ability to optimize bone preservation, stability, and ailment of patients ideal for shoulder implants. This system is intended to be used along the ReUnion Shoulder Arthroplasty System. With the emergence of advanced technology, companies are designing new products which are convenient to use and offer faster recovery. The rising adoption of humeral stem implant is expected to surge the humeral implant market revenue in the forthcoming years.

