Air Cargo Market 2021 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028 | DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux

The Air Cargo Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Air Cargo Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global air cargo market with more than one-third of the market share surpassing Europe, with China and Japan being the leading countries in this region. This growth in demand for air cargo in this region is attributed to robust economic growth along with growing retail enactment owing to the rising disposable income. Moreover, foreign manufacturers select Asian countries as their production locations due to the availability of cheap labor.

Leading Air Cargo market Players:

DHL International GmbH, Lufthansa Cargo AG, FedEx, Emirates SkyCargo, Cargolux, Cathay Pacific Airways, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., ANA Cargo, EtihadCargo, Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Global Air cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Flourishing e-Commerce industry worldwide is expected to fuel the growth of air cargo market

The services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem. With the increasing number of online customers and increasing cross border sales, the demand for air cargo is expected to surge during the forecast period.

High air cargo growth opportunity in ASEAN market

Many air cargo carriers are capitalizing on the sturdy growth in Asia Pacific, particularly Southeast Asian countries including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia. These countries are witnessing high growth due to a considerable relocation of manufacturing from China to these countries. Moreover, governments of economies in the Asia Pacific region are investing in building logistics hub such as KLIA Aeropolis in Malaysia. Further, countries such as Vietnam is a major agro-forestry-fisher exporter. Emirates SkyCargo, a Dubai based carrier stated that the volume of fruit exports from Vietnam to Dubai has increased significantly during the past few years. With the increasing volume of exports, in 2018 the Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with the Investment and Tourism Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to cooperatively explore opportunities for promoting trade to and from Vietnam.

