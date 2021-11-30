2021 Automotive Drive Shafts Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Automotive Drive Shafts Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Automotive Drive Shafts industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Automotive Drive Shafts market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market

The global Automotive Drive Shafts market is expected to maximize by the end of 2027, growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

NTN

Dana Holding Corporation

Nexteer

Hyundai-Wia

Yamada Manufacturing

American Axle Manufacturing

JTEKT

Neapco

Meritor

Showa

SDS

Yuandong

Wanxiang

Guansheng

Lingyun

Hengli

Danchuan

IFA Rotorion

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Types:

Flexible Drive-Shaft

Torque Tube Drive-Shaft

Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft

Automotive Drive Shafts Market by Applications:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The study objectives of Automotive Drive Shafts Market report are:

To analyze and study the Automotive Drive Shafts Market sales, value, status, historical and forecast (2021-2027).

Focuses on the key Automotive Drive Shafts manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Detailed TOC of Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027:

1 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Automotive Drive Shafts Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Automotive Drive Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Automotive Drive Shafts Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Drive Shafts Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Automotive Drive Shafts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive Drive Shafts Revenue

3.4 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Drive Shafts Revenue in 2020

3.5 Automotive Drive Shafts Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Automotive Drive Shafts Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive Drive Shafts Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automotive Drive Shafts Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Automotive Drive Shafts Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Type

6.3 North America Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Application

6.4 North America Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Country

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Application

7.4 Europe Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Country

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Type

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Application

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Country

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

