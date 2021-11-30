Automotive Finance Market 2026 | Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Regional Industry Overview and Forecast Report

According to the report, Automotive Finance market size is projected to grow from USD 245.62 billion in 2021 to USD 385.42 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 248.10 billion in 2020. The global automotive finance market is set to gain traction from the increasing trend of engine downsizing. The installation of turbochargers or superchargers would reduce engine displacement and the number of cylinders. It would affect vibrations and speed, thereby enhancing the quality of sound of the vehicle. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected the automotive finance industry during the first quarter of 2020. The year exhibited high sales of light commercial vehicles and pickup trucks. As per a few sources, unlike 2019, the demand for used vehicles dropped by 1-2% and for new vehicles by 3-4% in 2020. We are delivering accurate reports to help you tackle this grave situation.

A list of reputed automotive finance service providers operating in the global market:

Ally Financial

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company

GM Financial Inc.

Hitachi Capital

Toyota Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services

Others Segment Held 24.1% Share in 2020, says Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the provider type, this market is segregated into banks, OEMs, and others. Out of these, the others segment generated 24.1% in terms of the automotive finance market share in 2020. By the purpose type, it is divided into loan and leasing. Based on the vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Amongst these, the passenger car segment currently holds the largest share owing to their high demand, especially from developing nations.

Rising Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augment Growth

One of the most innovative technologies that are currently gaining traction in this market is online loan service. Various web and mobile-based platforms are helping people to apply for loan services, compare with other companies, and easy viewing. Financial companies nowadays are striving persistently to enter developing countries. People living in these countries usually reach out to national banks, rather than financial companies for getting loans. However, as the industry contains several renowned companies, the entry of new firms is very challenging, which, in turn, may hinder the automotive finance market growth in the near future.

Global Automotive Finance Market Segmentation:

By Provider Type:

Banks

OEMs

Others

By Purpose Type:

Loan

Leasing

By Vehicle Condition:

New

Used

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Related Reports:

