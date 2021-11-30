Hereditary Cancer Testing Market Growth Steady at 11.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 9,840.52 million in 2027- COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Hereditary Cancer Testing Market was valued at US$ 3,967.74 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 9,840.52 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Genetic testing helps evaluate the chance of developing cancer in a lifetime. The genetic testing is done by searching for specific mutations in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. An inherited gene mutation causes hereditary cancer. An inherited gene is the one which is passed from parent to child in a family. Various methods are used for hereditary cancer testing; it includes genetic counseling. The counseling provides a discussion regarding recommendations for preventive care and screening with the patient. They support groups and other information resources and provide emotional support to the person getting the results. The growth of the global hereditary cancer testing market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of hereditary cancer and growing awareness about hereditary cancer.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Cancer Genetics Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Myogenes

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

CENTOGENE AG

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – by Diagnosis Type

Biopsy Blood Sample Cheek Swab Sample

Imaging

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – by Technology

Sequencing

PCR

Microarray

Global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market – by End- User

Diagnostic Centers

Hospital

Clinics

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Hereditary Cancer Testing market globally. This report on ‘Hereditary Cancer Testing market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Hereditary Cancer Testing Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Hereditary Cancer Testing Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

