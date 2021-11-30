Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Research Insights 2021, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and COVID-19 Impact Forecast till 2028

The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Report provides insightful data on market status, future forecast, growth opportunity and key players based on a thorough research process. Readers looking to identify aspects such as market drivers, restraints, weaknesses and threats can get all the desired information over here, along with supporting figures and facts.

The growing population worldwide is remarkably impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries.

Increasing Demand for Efficient Supply Chain Across industries Fuels Growth of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market:

Rapid digitization across the globe among all industry verticals, coupled with a significantly high production rate, is pressurizing the organizations to rely more on machines for enhanced productivity and accuracy. In this era of automation, the automated and programmed machineries play a vital role in reducing the associated cost and time and provide additional features of control, monitoring, and security.

Major Key Players in Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market :

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

KION GROUP AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

Mecalux, S.A.

SSI Schaefer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Vanderlande Industries

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation:

By Type

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

Vertical Lift Module

Vertical Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

AutoStore

Others

By End-User

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronic & Semiconductors

E-Commerce

Chemicals

Aerospace

Retail

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographically, the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market is designed for the following Regional Markets :

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

