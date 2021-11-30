Inverter Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Global Industry Analysis and Business Opportunity, Forecast to 2028

An inverter is used in a huge number of power applications. The function of an inverter is to convert DC to AC; these are signified as voltage source inverters. The growing investments for the deployment of automation solutions in various industries, growth of power generation capacities of plants, electrification of the transportation industry, and decrease in the production and operational costs of power plants due to development in technologies are driving the growth of the inverter market.

The growing residential solar rooftop installations are driving the global inverter market. However, pressure caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles might hinder the growth of the global market. Furthermore, technological innovations in inverters to improve their capabilities are anticipated to create opportunities for the computer on the module market during the forecast period.

Leading Inverter Market Players:

ABB Ltd.

Altenergy Power System

Continental AG

Darfon Electronics

Delphi Technologies

Enphase Energy

Huawei Technologies

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

SUNGROW

The segments and sub-section of Inverter market are shown below:

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

by Inverters (Single Phase, Three Phase, Others); Type (Solar Inverters, Non-Solar Inverters, Residential Inverters); Power Rating (Below 10 kW, 10-50 kW, 50-100 kW, Above 100 kW); End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

