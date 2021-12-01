Intelligent Transport Systems Industry Research Report is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Global Intelligent Transport Systems Market Report Share and Forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the Intelligent Transport Systems Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Intelligent Transport Systems Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period from 2021.

Intelligent Transport Systems Market Report is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Company Coverage: –

– Siemens AG

– Thales Group

– IBM Corporation

– Garmin International Inc

– Addco LLC

– TomTom NV

– Cubic Corporation

– FLIR Systems

– Lanner Electronics Inc.

– Denso Corporation

Scope: –

Intelligent transportation system (ITS) is the application of sensing, analysis, control, and communications technologies in transportation in order to improve safety, mobility, and efficiency. They can be applied to different modes of transport like roadways, railways, airways.

Regions: –

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– South America

– Africa

Key Highlights of Report:

– Provides market definition and overview by studying objectives like market scope and market size estimation.

– Provides research methods and logic based on historic data.

– Analysis market competition, market performance worldwide, manufactures basic information, Sales, Value, Price and Gross Margin.

– Analysis on segmentation of types, applications and regions based on historical Data and market forecasts.

