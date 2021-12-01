Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Industry Research Report is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Global Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Report Share and Forecast provides an in-depth analysis of the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period from 2021.

Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market Report is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period 2021-2024.

Company Coverage: –

– Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

– Fairchild Semiconductors (ON Semiconductor – Parent Company)

– Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

– ROHM Co. Ltd

– Vincotech GmbH

– Future Electronics Inc.

– ST Microelectronics NV

– Powerex Inc.

– ON Semiconductor Corporation

Scope: –

Intelligent power modules (IPMs) are highly integrated and compact power modules. They enable the optimal utilization of power, in a wide range of industries. They are widely used in consumer electronics, servo drives, transportation, renewable energy, and others.

Regions: –

– North America

– Asia-Pacific

– Europe

– South America

– Africa

Key Highlights of Report:

– Provides market definition and overview by studying objectives like market scope and market size estimation.

– Provides research methods and logic based on historic data.

– Analysis market competition, market performance worldwide, manufactures basic information, Sales, Value, Price and Gross Margin.

– Analysis on segmentation of types, applications and regions based on historical Data and market forecasts.

