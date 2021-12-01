Sparkling Water Market Growing Massively By 2020-2027

The Sparkling Water Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Sparkling Water Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

The sparkling water is a non-alcoholic beverage that is available as carbonated water. It comes in several flavors and is free from sugar content and other additives, unlike soda water. It is rich in dissolved solids like potassium, sodium, and magnesium. It is generally made out of mineral water due to less solid minerals and naturally present carbon dioxide. The water’s bubbles, meanwhile, can be natural or artificially added.

Top Key Players:-A.G. BARR p.l.c., Crystal Geyser Water Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG, Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC, National Beverage Corp., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Talking Rain Beverage Co’s, Tempo Beverage Ltd

The sparkling water market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for beverage industry. Moreover, the developing new strategies to promote and market their products as health drinks to enhance their health-conscious consumer base provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the sparkling water market. However, lack of consumer awareness in many regions and absence of distribution channels is projected to hamper the overall growth of the sparkling water market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Sparkling Water industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global sparkling water market is segmented on the basis of category, packaging type and distribution channel. On the basis of category, the market is divided into plain and flavored. On the basis of packaging type, the global sparkling water market is divided into bottles, cans and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global sparkling water market is divided into store based and non-store based.

The report analyzes factors affecting Sparkling Water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Sparkling Water market in these regions.

