Candy Market Recent Trends, In-Depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast To 2028

Candy is a confectionery that features sugar as a major ingredient. Sugar or sucrose from sugar beets or sugarcane is the major ingredient used in most candy products. Other sweeteners used in candy production include corn sugar, honey, corn syrup, maple sugar, molasses, and noncaloric sweeteners. Sweeteners may be used in liquid or dry form. The sugar confectionery is any sweet confection, including chocolate, chewing gum, and sugar candy.

The report aims to provide an overview of the candy market with detailed market segmentation by product type, distribution channel and geography. The global candy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading candy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V.

2. Mondelez International, Inc.,

3. Mars, Incorporated

4. Haribo GmbH and Co. KG

5. Nestle S.A.

6. The Hershey Company

7. Ferrero Group

8. Cloetta Ab

9. Grupo Arcor

10. Ferrara Candy Co.

The candy market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as population growth, disposable income, and consumer tastes and preferences. Moreover, surging demand for candies, primarily among children and the young population, provides huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, high sugar content in most of the candies is projected to hamper the overall growth of the candy market.

The global candy market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the candy market is segmented into chocolate candy and non-chocolate candy. On the basis of distribution channel, the candy market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retail, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the candy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the candy market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the candy market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

